Highlights! Danny Barlow debuts with devastating TKO finish over a battered Josh Quinlan | UFC 298

By Dan Hiergesell
Danny Barlow made good on his Octagon debut earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 17, 2024) at UFC 298 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., putting a brutal stop to Josh Quinlan with a nasty third-round TKO (punches).

Barlow started off strong by utilizing his long stature and shot selection to pepper Quinlan’s eye. Quinlan did come back a little bit in the middle minutes of this fight, but Barlow was too accurate throughout.

Eventually, Barlow was able to land a barrage of strikes in the third round that badly hurt Quinlan. He tried to escape Barlow’s onslaught, but was chased around the cage with more punches. Barlow eventually did enough damage to close both of Quinlan’s eyes and forced the referee to step in for the stoppage.

Check out the final moments in the above video player. Quinlan’s face can be seen below:

Barlow, 28, is now 8-0 in his professional career and sparks a promising UFC career with a devastating TKO stoppage. The former Contender Series standout needs to show more wrinkles in his game before climbing the welterweight ladder, but the future is bright.

