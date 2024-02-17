 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video: Max Holloway claims UFC saved Ilia Topuria from him - ‘They wanted him to make it to this fight’ | UFC 298

By Dan Hiergesell
Max Holloway’s next matchup will be a “BMF” title fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 this April, but that’s because the promotion didn’t want to book “Blessed” against fellow featherweight contender, Ilia Topuria.

This is according to Holloway himself, who was in Anaheim, Calif., this Friday for a UFC 300 Q&A event (replay HERE). Holloway was asked about a matchup with Topuria and claimed that UFC didn’t book him against the undefeated contender because they wanted “Matador” to fight UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski this weekend at UFC 298

“There’s a reason they didn’t give me Ilia,” said Holloway. “They wanted him to make it to this fight.”

Holloway. who is widely regarded as one of the best featherweights of all time, has only lost to Volkanovski at 145 pounds since 2013. Many would have liked to see “Blessed” try to stop the Topuria hype train, but that task will be left for the champion on Saturday night.

As for Volkanovski’s main event clash against Topuria at UFC 298, Holloway believes the champion will prevail. In fact, Holloway is calling for a Volkanovski finish.

“Volk [is my pick],” Holloway said. “Volk is hearing [the] chatter, Volk’s last fight and getting finished, and whatever, he’s hearing the old man talk. The guy has really got the dog in him. You guys will find that out [on Saturday].

“I think he finishes Ilia before five [rounds].”

