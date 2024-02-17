 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Official salary leak! Main card ‘star’ gets screwed with $55K payout | UFC 298

By Dan Hiergesell
UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik v Almeida Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The official fighter salaries have been leaked for the star-studded UFC 298 event going down later tonight (Sat., Feb. 17, 2024) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., and let’s just say the promotion is going to be cutting some pretty large checks.

On Saturday, UFC 298 will be headlined by a massive featherweight clash between current champion Alexander Volkanovski and undefeated contender Ilia Topuria. The event will also feature a co-headliner between middleweights Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa, a welterweight meeting involving Ian Machado Garry and Geoff Neal, and a bantamweight barn burner between Henry Cejudo and Merab Dvalishvili. It’s a stacked card to say the least.

With such a large collection of top-tier fighters competing on the same night UFC will be asked to shell out some hefty paydays. On Friday, combat reporter, Manouk Akopyan, obtained an official copy of the guaranteed minimum purses and bonuses for UFC 298, as filed with the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC).

Check it out below:

Here are some of the guaranteed purses for UFC 298:

Alexander Volkanovski: $750,000
Ilia Topuria: $350,000
Robert Whittaker: $300,000
Paulo Costa: $250,000
Ian Garry: $55,000
Geoff Neal: $108,000
Merab Dvalishvili: $105,000
Henry Cejudo: $150,000
Mackenzie Dern: $200,000

Volkanovski, who will be moving back down to defend his UFC featherweight title after another failed attempt at lightweight gold, is expected to earn a whopping $750,000 for his main event duties. Topuria, who will be fighting for his first UFC title, stands to make $350,000 for his headlining act. You also have Whittaker, Costa, and Mackenzie Dern all making $200,000 or more, but it’s the $55,000 going to Garry that might be the biggest shocker of all.

Thoughts?

WORLD FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., on Sat., Feb. 17, 2024, for the first time in more than two years with its latest pay-per-view (PPV) show. In the ESPN+-streamed PPV main event, reigning Featherweight roost-ruler, Alexander Volkanovski, will defend his 145-pound strap against undefeated surging Spanish contender, Ilia Topuria. In addition, former Middleweight kingpin, Robert Whittaker, will finally square off with mercurial mauler, Paulo Costa, in UFC 298’s co-feature. UFC 298 will also feature the returns of Ian Garry, Geoff Neal, Henry Cejudo, Merab Dvalishvili and so much more!

