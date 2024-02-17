The official fighter salaries have been leaked for the star-studded UFC 298 event going down later tonight (Sat., Feb. 17, 2024) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., and let’s just say the promotion is going to be cutting some pretty large checks.

On Saturday, UFC 298 will be headlined by a massive featherweight clash between current champion Alexander Volkanovski and undefeated contender Ilia Topuria. The event will also feature a co-headliner between middleweights Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa, a welterweight meeting involving Ian Machado Garry and Geoff Neal, and a bantamweight barn burner between Henry Cejudo and Merab Dvalishvili. It’s a stacked card to say the least.

With such a large collection of top-tier fighters competing on the same night UFC will be asked to shell out some hefty paydays. On Friday, combat reporter, Manouk Akopyan, obtained an official copy of the guaranteed minimum purses and bonuses for UFC 298, as filed with the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC).

Check it out below:

I obtained the guaranteed minimum purses and bonuses for #UFC298, as filed with the CSAC.



Alexander Volkanovski: $750,000

Ilia Topuria: $350,000



Here are some of the guaranteed purses for UFC 298:

Robert Whittaker: $300,000

Paulo Costa: $250,000

Ian Garry: $55,000

Geoff Neal: $108,000

Merab Dvalishvili: $105,000

Henry Cejudo: $150,000

Mackenzie Dern: $200,000

Volkanovski, who will be moving back down to defend his UFC featherweight title after another failed attempt at lightweight gold, is expected to earn a whopping $750,000 for his main event duties. Topuria, who will be fighting for his first UFC title, stands to make $350,000 for his headlining act. You also have Whittaker, Costa, and Mackenzie Dern all making $200,000 or more, but it’s the $55,000 going to Garry that might be the biggest shocker of all.

Thoughts?

