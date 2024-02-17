Ian Machado Garry isn’t taking anymore crap about his relationship with his wife, especially if he has to hear it from pesky UFC fans.

Garry, who returns to the Octagon this weekend to fight Geoff Neal on a massive UFC 298 pay-per-view (PPV) card, was outside Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., Friday night following the event’s ceremonial weigh ins (replay HERE). That’s when Garry was approached by a fan who made some dumb remark about his wife. Garry wasn’t having it and decided to confront the fan before stepping into his car.

Check out the footage below:

Ian Garry confronts a fan for talking about his wife



“You talking sh** about my wife? Don’t f***ing do that.”#UFC298 pic.twitter.com/s45xGStF2n — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 17, 2024

“You talking sh-t about my wife? Don’t f—king do that,” warned Garry as he was being held back.

In case you forgot, Garry has been catching some serious flack about his relationship with his wife dating back to last year. That’s because a few select UFC fighters began to label Garry a “cuck” and pretty much shredded his marriage from top to bottom. Garry has been trying to fight off that narrative ever since and has even voiced his concern for traveling with his family given the hate he’s received on social media.

Luckily, Garry seems to be rising about the negativity in advance to his clash with Neal at UFC 298 this weekend in Anaheim. The undefeated Irishman is looking to prove all of his doubters wrong, walk through Neal in dramatic fashion, and give fans like the one above nothing to talk about.

