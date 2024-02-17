 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Midnight Mania! UFC 298’s Ian Garry breaks down dream match up vs. Khamzat: ‘He gets tired pretty quick, I don’t’

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
/ new
UFC 298 Ceremonial Weigh-in Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Undefeated Irish talent Ian Garry is just a handful of hours away from the toughest test of his pro career opposite Geoff Neal tomorrow night (Sat. Feb. 17, 2024) on the main card of UFC 298 inside Honda Center in Anaheim, California. It’s a big step up in competition for Garry, a real chance to advance up into the Top 10, and there’s also some bad blood given Garry’s ugly trash talk months ago when the bout was first booked.

It’s a lot for “The Future” to focus on, but that doesn’t mean Garry isn’t looking ahead. In a recent interview with Sporting Post, Garry revealed Khamzat Chimaev as his dream opponent.

“The dream opponent would be me versus Khamzat Chimaev,” Garry explained (via LowKickMMA). “Because everyone talks about him like he’s this badman and this boogeyman, but in time I’m going get a chance to lay hands on him. If he’s the baddest man that everyone is afraid of I’m going to show the world what’s up.”

“He’d be my dream opponent in Ireland. I want that f—king wolf. I want that badman. I want to be the baddest man on Earth, and everyone considers it to be him at the moment, but let me punch the mouth off him and we’ll see what’s up.”

Historically, Chimaev has bounced between both Welterweight and Middleweight, but a disastrous weight cut back at UFC 279 may have permanently forced him to 185 pounds. So, while the two are currently separated by a weight class, Garry doesn’t see it as an issue. He’s talked about jumping to Middleweight to settle a grudge with Sean Strickland, and Garry also believes he has the size to take on “Borz.”

Plus, unlike the Chechen, Garry doesn’t get tired.

“What’s he gonna do? Take me down? great bring it on, lets go, bring it on, let’s go,” Garry continued. “I’m bigger than he is, I’m 6’3″, I’m taller, longer, faster than he is. Amazing wrestling, he gets tired though. He gets tired pretty quick, I don’t. The truth is, so what if he takes me down, I’d elbow the skull off of him.”

We’ll have to first see how Garry does opposite “Hands of Steel,” but it could be an intriguing Middleweight match up somewhere down the line.

Insomnia

I am in favor of putting a microphone in front of Bobby Green whenever possible.

A final entry into Merab Mania UFC 298 fight week. “The Machine” stepped up his social media game for this fight ... which is necessary when nine straight wins doesn’t earn a title shot.

Alexander Volkanovski is an excellent combination of likable, humble, and insanely competitive. That’s a hard balance to strike!

Paulo Costa hasn’t fought yet, but by showing up, making weight, and shoving Ian Garry, he’s already a winner in my heart.

I don’t even really get what is being advertised here, but this Alex Pereira vs. Hasbulla crossover is amusing.

A double leg on ice!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Adding insult AND injury to the initial injury.

Yes, I also wrongly read Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Spinning off the left hook has always been my favorite way to throw a wheel kick.

Random Land

Palms sweating.

Midnight Music: Indie, 2003

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

LIVE! Watch UFC 298 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

WORLD FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., on Sat., Feb. 17, 2024, for the first time in more than two years with its latest pay-per-view (PPV) show. In the ESPN+-streamed PPV main event, reigning Featherweight roost-ruler, Alexander Volkanovski, will defend his 145-pound strap against undefeated surging Spanish contender, Ilia Topuria. In addition, former Middleweight kingpin, Robert Whittaker, will finally square off with mercurial mauler, Paulo Costa, in UFC 298’s co-feature. UFC 298 will also feature the returns of Ian Garry, Geoff Neal, Henry Cejudo, Merab Dvalishvili and so much more!

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania