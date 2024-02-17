Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Undefeated Irish talent Ian Garry is just a handful of hours away from the toughest test of his pro career opposite Geoff Neal tomorrow night (Sat. Feb. 17, 2024) on the main card of UFC 298 inside Honda Center in Anaheim, California. It’s a big step up in competition for Garry, a real chance to advance up into the Top 10, and there’s also some bad blood given Garry’s ugly trash talk months ago when the bout was first booked.

It’s a lot for “The Future” to focus on, but that doesn’t mean Garry isn’t looking ahead. In a recent interview with Sporting Post, Garry revealed Khamzat Chimaev as his dream opponent.

“The dream opponent would be me versus Khamzat Chimaev,” Garry explained (via LowKickMMA). “Because everyone talks about him like he’s this badman and this boogeyman, but in time I’m going get a chance to lay hands on him. If he’s the baddest man that everyone is afraid of I’m going to show the world what’s up.”

“He’d be my dream opponent in Ireland. I want that f—king wolf. I want that badman. I want to be the baddest man on Earth, and everyone considers it to be him at the moment, but let me punch the mouth off him and we’ll see what’s up.”

Historically, Chimaev has bounced between both Welterweight and Middleweight, but a disastrous weight cut back at UFC 279 may have permanently forced him to 185 pounds. So, while the two are currently separated by a weight class, Garry doesn’t see it as an issue. He’s talked about jumping to Middleweight to settle a grudge with Sean Strickland, and Garry also believes he has the size to take on “Borz.”

Plus, unlike the Chechen, Garry doesn’t get tired.

Ian Garry on how he would matchup against Khamzat Chimaev.



️ - "Whats he gonna do? Take me down? great bring it on, lets go. I'm bigger, taller, longer, faster than he is. Amazing wrestling, he gets tired though, i don't".



[ /mainevent]#MMA #UFC pic.twitter.com/MuUV1hKMXo — MMA Frenzy (@mma_frenzy) February 16, 2024

“What’s he gonna do? Take me down? great bring it on, lets go, bring it on, let’s go,” Garry continued. “I’m bigger than he is, I’m 6’3″, I’m taller, longer, faster than he is. Amazing wrestling, he gets tired though. He gets tired pretty quick, I don’t. The truth is, so what if he takes me down, I’d elbow the skull off of him.”

We’ll have to first see how Garry does opposite “Hands of Steel,” but it could be an intriguing Middleweight match up somewhere down the line.

Insomnia

I am in favor of putting a microphone in front of Bobby Green whenever possible.

Bobby Green with the sheesh pic.twitter.com/ar5pOqMYOU — Connoisseur of Combat (@ConOfCombat) February 16, 2024

Bobby Green was an absolute menace on the UFC Weigh In Show today



I want him on for every PPV pic.twitter.com/7vPrnM9rPc — DJ MurkCity (@myrksitymma) February 16, 2024

A final entry into Merab Mania UFC 298 fight week. “The Machine” stepped up his social media game for this fight ... which is necessary when nine straight wins doesn’t earn a title shot.

Weight cut is done .. now I recover pic.twitter.com/hGzUgHJPCI — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) February 16, 2024

Alexander Volkanovski is an excellent combination of likable, humble, and insanely competitive. That’s a hard balance to strike!

Alexander Volkanovski cooked his whole team a steak dinner, even though he couldn’t eat any of it due to his weight cut



Good guy Volk



#UFC298 Embedded / YT pic.twitter.com/82tEfA8gQO — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 16, 2024

Paulo Costa hasn’t fought yet, but by showing up, making weight, and shoving Ian Garry, he’s already a winner in my heart.

Paulo Costa shoved Ian Garry off the stairs pic.twitter.com/xtgBULnQYn — Manolo (@Manolo_mma) February 16, 2024

I gonna said 2 truest thing ever now : I never missed weight we agreed to 205 fight. Second I never pulled ou a fight , doctors took me out for surgery. Other I did never sign for little money

Now go fuck yourselves mtfks ❤️ — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) February 16, 2024

I don’t even really get what is being advertised here, but this Alex Pereira vs. Hasbulla crossover is amusing.

A double leg on ice!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Adding insult AND injury to the initial injury.

Rashidbek Nazirov knocks out Konrad Dratwa... and then as Dratwa sits up the ref knocks him out cold again with a running knee to the face. Dear god man. #StrifeTube3 pic.twitter.com/6oQETvgM9n — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 16, 2024

Yes, I also wrongly read Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Eduardo Nuñez defeated Shavkat Rakhimov by TKO in round 11 in one of the best fights in the year so far, becoming Joe Cordina's mandatory challenger.

pic.twitter.com/plOlK4IIyh — (@DiariosJournals) February 16, 2024

Spinning off the left hook has always been my favorite way to throw a wheel kick.

WOW. Qalandar Tabarov (3-0) with a nasty spinning wheel kick KO over Mavlet Amirov. Set that up perfectly. #OpenFC39 pic.twitter.com/Pvnc1DRxyI — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 16, 2024

Random Land

Palms sweating.

Midnight Music: Indie, 2003

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.