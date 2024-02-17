Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) continues its 2024 pay-per-view (PPV) event season TONIGHT (Sat., Feb. 17) with an absolutely loaded card from inside Honda Center in Anaheim, California. UFC 298’s main event will feature the brewing rivalry between long-time Featherweight roost-ruler, Alexander Volkanovski, putting his belt on the line against supremely confident up-and-coming contender, Ilia Topuria. In UFC 298’s co-main event, No. 3-seeded contender, Robert Whittaker, will attempt to secure a 185-pound title shot and reclaim his crown at the expense of Brazil’s Million-Dollar Man, Paulo Costa (No. 6). We’ve also got Ian Garry vs. Geoff Neal, Henry Cejudo vs. Merab Dvalishvili and so much more!

“OLD SCHOOL VS. NEW SCHOOL BABY!”

Before that action begins at 10 p.m. ET later this evening, though, MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 298 “Prelims” undercard below, beginning with the first fight at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (ESPN will simulcast the undercard action at 8 p.m. ET). We will then cover UFC 298’s PPV main card in a separate thread right here, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Bet on UFC 298 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Keep in mind that we will also be the spot for the latest news, recaps, and post-fight analysis following “Volkanovski vs. Topuria.” Without further delay, see below for the latest UFC 298 “Prelims” undercard results. (Note: This will go from the bottom up; therefore, scroll toward the bottom for the latest detailed round-by-round action.)

UFC 298 QUICK RESULTS:

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria

Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa

Ian Garry vs. Geoff Neal

Henry Cejudo vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Anthony Hernandez vs. Roman Kopylov

Amanda Lemos vs. Mackenzie Dern

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Junior Tafa

Rinya Nakamura vs. Carlos Vera

Mingyang Zhang vs. Brendson Ribeiro

Danny Barlow vs. Josh Quinlan

Val Woodburn vs. Oban Elliott

Andrea Lee vs. Miranda Maverick

UFC 298 ESPN+ ‘PRELIMS’ PLAY-BY-PLAY RESULTS:

Amanda Lemos vs. Mackenzie Dern

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Junior Tafa

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

Rinya Nakamura vs. Carlos Vera

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

Mingyang Zhang vs. Brendson Ribeiro

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

Danny Barlow vs. Josh Quinlan

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

Val Woodburn vs. Oban Elliott

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

Andrea Lee vs. Miranda Maverick

Round one: Lee orthodox, Maverick southpaw. Low kicks from Maverick. Straight left into a body lock and she tries to muscle Lee to the mat. One minute in. Maverick looking for the back but overextends and ends up in bottom side control. She quickly sweeps back to her feet, only to eat a high-amplitude suplex. Again she returns to the feet and exits, eating an elbow along the way. She comes back with an overhand left two minutes in. Low kicks from Lee. Solid body kick catches Maverick stepping in. Maverick catches a kick and doubles up the left hand. Hard overhand left off a fake shot, best punch of the round so far. Two minutes to go.

Another left hand from Maverick to answer a body kick. Side kick to the midsection. They trade body kicks. Maverick outworking her in the latter half of the round, lands two more overhand lefts. One minute to go. Counters from Lee. Maverick low kick. Maverick punches into the clinch again and bullies her down, avoiding a guillotine along the way. 10-9 Maverick.

Round two: Lee opens with kicks, eats one in return. Maverick doing well with the low kicks. Lee head kick met by a series of left hands. Body kick exchange. Lee tries head kicks a minute in. She circles away from a clinch attempt. She jabs the air for a bit until Maverick transitions from a single-leg to a body lock against the fence. Knees from Maverick inside. Inside trip puts her on top in half guard and she slips out of Lee’s butterfly hook to secure position two minutes in. Heavy shoulder pressure from Maverick. Lee does a Lewis-esque Just Stand up to get away with two minutes to go.

Back to the long-range touch-and-go kickboxing. Glancing blows from both, slow-motion wheel kick misses for Lee. Maverick tries to clinch, can’t do so with a minute to go. Neither woman with a clean edge on the feet at the moment. Maverick shoots in the least 10 seconds, Lee counters with a head-and-arm throw, and Maverick sweeps into top position. 10-9 Maverick.

Round three: Jab to elbow by Maverick, body kick behind it. Combo inside, low kick. Lee not fighting like she’s behind; she’s still throwing out half-committal single strikes as Maverick cruises. One minute in. Maverick catches a kick and comes back with counters, then goes for a head kick. She punches into the body lock again and looks for the back, but Lee uses a two-on-one two break her grip and separate. Lee body kick, Maverick left hand. Two minutes in. Something of a sparring session at the moment, Maverick busier and more mobile and Lee content to pick her shots. Two minutes to go.

Both women fall short with punches. Maverick tries a knee tap, exits with punches. Slick head kick attempt and she avoids Lee’s own. Clean spinning back fist from Lee, who walks right into a single-leg and winds up in bottom guard. Looking to play a high guard with a minute to go. Maverick playing tight, forehead-to-face. Lee manages to wrap up a reverse triangle and swat at her body in the final seconds. 10-9 Lee.

Final result:

Remember: MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of UFC 298’s entire five-fight PPV main card RIGHT HERE, beginning at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV. Bet on UFC 298 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 298: “Volkanovski vs. Topuria” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.