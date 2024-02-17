UFC 298 results live online: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., TONIGHT (Sat., Feb. 17, 2024) for the first time in more than two years with an absolute pay-per-view (PPV) banger, featuring Featherweight kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski, looking to spank supremely confident up-and-coming undefeated (14-0) contender, Ilia Topuria. In UFC 298’s co-main event, Robert Whittaker will attempt to secure a 185-pound title shot and reclaim his crown at the expense of Brazil’s Million-Dollar Man, Paulo Costa (No. 6). We’ve also got Ian Garry vs. Geoff Neal, Henry Cejudo vs. Merab Dvalishvili and so much more! UFC 298’s entire “Prelims” undercard will stream on ESPN+ (in English and Spanish), beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (ESPN will simulcast the “late” portion at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT) before the PPV main card action kicks off at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT (also on ESPN+). Odds available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

“OLD SCHOOL VS. NEW SCHOOL BABY!”

MMAmania.com will deliver bell-to-bell results coverage of UFC 298 online LIVE all evening (late) night, including latest fight updates, fight recaps, video highlights, winners, losers, press conference streams and all the other post-fight fallout you can handle well into Sunday. Buckle up! We’ll have all the news that’s fit to print and much, much more. We’ve got UFC 298’s entire card — including “Prelims” undercard matches on ESPN+/ESPN — all covered below in our comprehensive story stream.

