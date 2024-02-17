 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC 298 results, live streaming PPV play-by-play updates | Volkanovski vs. Topuria

By MMANewswire and Patrick Stumberg
/ new

UFC 298 live stream results and play-by-play updates: Featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski returns to battle red-hot contender Ilia Topuria atop the UFC 298 pay-per-view (PPV) main card on ESPN+ TONIGHT (Sat., Feb. 17) from inside Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., a five-round showdown that continues the promotion’s high-octane 2024 PPV fight campaign. The UFC 298 co-main event features former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker making one last run at the 185-pound title by taking on ex-title challenger Paulo Costa. Well-traveled UFC veterans Ian Garry, Geoff Neal, Henry Cejudo, and Merab Dvalishvili will also see PPV action this weekend in “The Golden State.”

UFC 298’s five-fight PPV main card gets underway TONIGHT at 10 p.m. ET, starting with the middleweight mashup between Anthony Hernandez and Roman Kopylov. Get complete UFC 298 PPV main card LIVE results and real-time play-by-play updates below. In addition, we’re also covering the UFC 298 “Prelims” undercard bouts streaming on ESPN and ESPN+ in a separate thread RIGHT HERE, beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. ET. Bet on all the UFC 298 action at DraftKings Sportsbook right here.

Keep in mind that we will also be the spot for the latest news, recaps, and post-fight analysis following “Volkanovski vs. Topuria.” Without further delay, see below for the latest UFC 298 main card PPV results. (Note: This will go from the bottom up; therefore, scroll toward the bottom for the latest detailed round-by-round action.)

UFC 298 ESPN+ PPV QUICK RESULTS:

Alex Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria
Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa
Ian Garry vs. Geoff Neal
Henry Cejudo vs. Merab Dvalishvili
Anthony Hernandez vs. Roman Kopylov

UFC 298 ESPN+ PPV PLAY-BY-PLAY:

145 lbs.: UFC Featherweight Champion Alex Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria

UFC 298 Press Conference Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Final result:

185 lbs.: Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa

UFC 298 Press Conference Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

170 lbs.: Ian Garry vs. Geoff Neal

UFC 298 Press Conference Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

135 lbs.: Henry Cejudo vs. Merab Dvalishvili

UFC 298 Press Conference Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

185 lbs.: Anthony Hernandez vs. Roman Kopylov

UFC 298 Press Conference Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

LIVE! Watch UFC 298 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

WORLD FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., on Sat., Feb. 17, 2024, for the first time in more than two years with its latest pay-per-view (PPV) show. In the ESPN+-streamed PPV main event, reigning Featherweight roost-ruler, Alexander Volkanovski, will defend his 145-pound strap against undefeated surging Spanish contender, Ilia Topuria. In addition, former Middleweight kingpin, Robert Whittaker, will finally square off with mercurial mauler, Paulo Costa, in UFC 298’s co-feature. UFC 298 will also feature the returns of Ian Garry, Geoff Neal, Henry Cejudo, Merab Dvalishvili and so much more!

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 298: “Volkanovski vs. Topuria” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 298 fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania