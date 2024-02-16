Rising boxing prospect Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington delivered an epic knockout finish Friday night (Feb. 16, 2024) from inside The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Carrington, who entered Friday night with a 10-0 professional record, was the betting favorite to win. “Shu Shu” was the bigger fighter and came into the bout with a 50 percent finish rate. Torres was no slouch, though, coming into Friday night with a 18-1 pro record, but his 5’5” frame didn’t allow him much of an opportunity to land.

Instead, it was Carrington who found his range and opened himself up for a chance to finish the fight. He uncorked a massive right hook during an exchange inside that connected flush and sent Torres crashing to the canvas. Torres was actually down for a little bit, but eventually came to. It was an incredible finish from the Brooklyn native.

Check out Carrington’s memorable knockout stoppage below:

WELCOME TO SHU YORK CITY



That highlight reel KO from ringside. pic.twitter.com/MnIYmx746o — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) February 17, 2024

Bruce SHU SHU Carrington with the knock out!!!!!



Cold KO!!!!!



That looked like Marquez vs pacman.



OMG!!!!!!!!!!!!!#BOXINGnBBQ #Boxing#FosterNova



pic.twitter.com/xoY89OKisL — BOXING n BBQ (@BOXINGnBBQ) February 17, 2024