 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Video: Undefeated Bruce ‘Shu Shu’ Carrington delivers wicked right hook KO | Foster vs. Nova

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new
Bruce Carrington v Bernard Torres Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

Rising boxing prospect Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington delivered an epic knockout finish Friday night (Feb. 16, 2024) from inside The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Carrington, who entered Friday night with a 10-0 professional record, was the betting favorite to win. “Shu Shu” was the bigger fighter and came into the bout with a 50 percent finish rate. Torres was no slouch, though, coming into Friday night with a 18-1 pro record, but his 5’5” frame didn’t allow him much of an opportunity to land.

Instead, it was Carrington who found his range and opened himself up for a chance to finish the fight. He uncorked a massive right hook during an exchange inside that connected flush and sent Torres crashing to the canvas. Torres was actually down for a little bit, but eventually came to. It was an incredible finish from the Brooklyn native.

Check out Carrington’s memorable knockout stoppage below:

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania