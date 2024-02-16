Brother’s keeper! Junior Tafa replaces injured brother, saves Marcos Rogerio de Lima fight at UFC 298

Justin Tafa suffered an undisclosed injury and is unable to face Marcos Rogerio de Lima.

Fortunately, his brother Junior was in town as part of the “Bad Man’s” fight team and was able to step in at the last minute and save the bout. Naturally, that wasn’t made possible without an agreement from De Lima, so kudos to both competitors for sacking up and keeping the UFC 298 late “Prelims” card intact.

UFC 298 takes place on Sat. night (Feb. 17, 2024) at Honda Center in Anaheim.

Tafa (5-1) is coming off a knockout victory over Parker Porter at UFC Singapore last August, bringing his Octagon record to 1-1 after a decision loss to Mohammad Usman in early 2023. De Lima (21-9-1) is looking to rebound from his technical knockout loss to Derrick Lewis at UFC 291 back in July. “Pezao” has been a part of the heavyweight scene since crossing over from Season 3 of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF): “Brazil” nearly a decade ago.

Something tells me this titanic tilt will not see a third round.

