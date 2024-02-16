 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Scratched! UFC 298 cancels heavyweight bout after fighter somehow injures himself before weigh ins

By Jesse Holland
I was expecting someone to bail on UFC 298 before tomorrow night in Anaheim, but my money was on Paulo Costa slipping in the bathtub or something equally goofy. Instead, heavyweight hurter Justin Tafa has been felled by a mysterious injury and forced to withdraw from his late “Prelims” bout against Marcos Rogerio de Lima, according to an announcement the promotion made during the UFC 298 weigh ins stream.

No word yet on whether or not the promotion plans to rebook these titans for an upcoming fight card, or simply send the Brazilian on his separate way while the 30 year-old “Bad Man” heals up from whatever it is that sent him packing. If there’s any silver lining, it’s that neither fighter cuts weight, so there won’t be any concerns about turnaround times if matchmakers do, in fact, ship Tafa and De Lima to a nearby card (see what’s in store here).

UFC 298 will proceed with 12 fights, which includes “Prelims” on ESPN and ESPN+.

