One of the most stacked fight cards of the year is nearly upon us as UFC 298 goes down tomorrow night (Sat., Feb. 17, 2024) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., with Alexander Volkanovski putting his UFC featherweight title on the line in a main event showdown against eager contender Ilia Topuria.

Volkanovski, who has never lost at 145 pounds since joining UFC back in 2016, is coming off a knockout loss to UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev this past October. Some people are counting Volkanovski out because of his struggles against Makhachev, but that occurred outside the division. Volkanovski has shown no signs of slowing down at the featherweight level so until he does we should assume he’s going to be at his best this weekend in Anaheim.

Luckily for fight fans, the fun doesn’t stop with Volkanovski vs. Topuria. In addition to the featherweight title fight, UFC 298 will feature a co-headliner pitting former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker against the hard-hitting Paulo Costa. The PPV main card will also play host to a welterweight clash between Ian Machado Garry and Geoff Neal, as well as a bantamweight clash involving former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo and surging contender Merab Dvalishvili.

In advance to UFC 298, UFC CEO, Dana White, has leaked the “Cold Open” preview for the stacked PPV card. As always, it is narrated by actor, Ron Perlman, and features an in-depth look at Volkanovski vs. Topuria and UFC 298 as a whole.

