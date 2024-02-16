Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will host a Q&A session on Friday (Feb. 16, 2024) from Anaheim, Calif., to help promote the upcoming UFC 300 mega-event on April 13 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The press conference will features the likes of Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje, Aljamain Sterling, and Jim Miller.

While UFC 300 is a work in progress it will feature a massive lightweight clash between Gaethje and Holloway. “Highlight” will be defending his “BMF” belt for the first time since knocking out Dustin Poirier last year, while Holloway moves up to 155 pounds for the first time since losing to ”Diamond” back in 2019. Their matchup is one of the biggest attractions on the card.

Adding to the growing UFC 300 event will be a matchup between Sterling and Calvin Kattar. Sterling, who lost his UFC bantamweight title to Sean O’Malley late last year, will finally be making his move up to featherweight. “Funk Master” will be tested early as Kattar is one of the more durable contenders in the weight class and a guy that has fought the best in the division over the past five years.

Finally, lightweight veteran Jim Miller will be back in action at UFC 300 against fellow Octagon mainstay, Bobby Green. Miller, who is coming off back-to-back finishes, has already competed at UFC 100 and UFC 200. Adding UFC 300 to his resume will be a nice cap to his illustrious MMA career.

The UFC 300 Q&A session is expected to start at 7 p.m. ET and can be seen in the above video player.

An early face-offs for the BMF title fight! @Justin_Gaethje and @BlessedMMA giving us a teaser of what's to come at #UFC300! pic.twitter.com/Bjbp6x2kZj — UFC_Asia (@UFC_Asia) February 17, 2024

