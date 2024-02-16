Clueless boxing coach lets kids beat themselves bloody, baffled when ‘dumb broad’ reports him for child abuse

So I posted this vid of sparring last night at our gym and you should see some of the messages I received lol boxing isn't for every kid but the ones who do it love it pic.twitter.com/jg9DGtrAKC

I’ve got bad news for all the “dumb broads” who can’t handle the sight of blood.

Boxing coach Henry Ramirez, who trains the fighters of tomorrow at his gym in Riverside, Calif., will continue to allow children to beat themselves bloody because “they love it,” which should always be the deciding factor when determining what’s best for them.

Children also love candy, so I guess we should just turn them loose in the Wonka factory while we’re at it.

Related Trainer Shamed For Smashing Kids With Tire

“I posted a video on [Instagram] of two 10 year olds sparring tonight and both had bloody noses and some dumb broad says she reporting me saying it’s child abuse,” Ramirez wrote on Twitter. “According to some of Twitter boxing experts I should never have kids sparring, just hitting the bag before taking them to compete, okay. Never will we take a kid to compete before proving himself in the gym and once in awhile that will mean a tough sparring session. If the video I posted about kids sparring in my gym bothers you so be it! I encourage you to open up your own gym and do as you please.”

In news that will shock no one, Ramirez is getting creamed on social media for his approach to youth training — though he does have his fair share of supporters, as well.

Watching kids beat the snot out of one another is just another Friday over at Akhmat Fight Club in Grozny, Russia, where prepubescent gladiators trade leather until someone drops. This way they can grow up and protect their “coward fathers” from the murder fantasies of former UFC champions.