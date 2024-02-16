Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Everyone wants to be the next Conor McGregor.

It’s easy to see why! Not only did McGregor capture two belts in excellent style and become the sport’s biggest star, but “The Notorious” is one of the rare few to convert his success in the cage into true generational wealth. Unfortunately, McGregor’s rise to stardom and inspired more than a few copycats over the years.

Fellow Irishman Ian Garry has suffered such accusations.

Most recently, another UFC 298 fighter in Ilia Topuria is the latest to be accused of copying McGregor. At the UFC 298 pre-fight press conference, Topuria reached across the aisle and stole Alexander Volkanovski’s belt, lifting it over his head quite similar to how McGregor infuriated Jose Aldo nearly a decade ago.

Ilia Topuria just grabbed Alexander Volkanovski's UFC Championship Belt!



Where have we seen this before...#UFC298 | Saturday | LIVE on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/a8TpKlrWXM — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) February 16, 2024

Fight fans were not impressed with the McGregor homage. Here’s a sample of the disdain shared on Twitter:

Ilia trying to be Conor the little cringe bag Most unlikeable fighter in the world Topuria seemed so fake! It was painful to watch He is trying to be Conor so bad soon he’ll start speaking irish

Ilia Topuria went into a press conference featuring Ian Garry and Henry Cejudo and was the cringiest fighter on stage… pic.twitter.com/x5YWLB5fH7 — OOC MMA (@oocmma) February 16, 2024

At the moment, fight fans are generally unimpressed by Topuria’s big talk and less-than-humble actions. The stakes feel higher than ever for UFC 298, as Topuria’s pre-fight behavior has set him up to explode in popularity or end up a laughing stock depending on the outcome.

Merab Mania continues. Frankly, I hope it never ends, these clips are the best.

It's @MerabDvalishvil fight week



Here's a video of Merab doing Merab things at FrevFest Circa 2018 pic.twitter.com/silh93T3Yo — Matt “The Steamrolla”Frevola (@SteamRollaa) February 14, 2024

Potentially big news for our English readers.

Wayne Rooney is reportedly in early talks with Misfits Boxing as he is contemplating having a one-off fight. [According to @MirrorSport] — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) February 14, 2024

I just love that it was Paulo Costa who stepped up to help out Volk.

Ian Garry and Geoff Neal have been surprisingly cordial in their meetings during fight week.

Ian Garry and Geoff Neal cross paths in the fighter hotel, but it’s all love for now. ❤️#UFC298 #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/jYvUtN5dJz — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) February 15, 2024

Ian Garry and Geoff Neal meet #UFC298 pic.twitter.com/Tn6IiPK5v9 — MMA UNCENSORED (@MMAUNCENSORED1) February 14, 2024

The Light Heavyweight division has a couple new openings.

❌ Fighter removed: Zac Pauga — UFC Roster Tracker (@RosterTracker) February 16, 2024

❌ Fighter removed: Devin Clark — UFC Roster Tracker (@RosterTracker) February 15, 2024

A trio of Welterweight champions! It’s great to see these three former rivals getting along so well now that their competitive careers have come to an end.

During my competitive days, I always had more problems with the Matts.

It’s good to see that this rivalry has turned into friendship. We fought hard and always kept the spirit of martial arts.

Osu! pic.twitter.com/yvd9ITRcBY — Georges St-Pierre (@GeorgesStPierre) February 15, 2024

Why is Dan Henderson back in sparring? This concerns me.

One of the nastiest amateur knockouts I’ve seen in recent memory. That’s a lot of force to absorb for zero dollars ...

Did you know UFC 298’s Anthony Hernandez beat up Brendan Allen to earn his shot on Contenders Series?

You’ve seen walk-off KOs, but have you seen jog-off KOs?

Man tried his best!

