With the UFC 298 early (and official) weigh ins already in the books (get full results and video here), the cast and crew of tomorrow night’s (Sat., Feb. 17, 2024) “Volkanovski vs. Topuria” pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event will head to Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., for the ceremonial weigh ins and corresponding staredowns, streaming LIVE at 8 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

UFC 298 will be headlined by featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, who defends his 145-pound title against No. 3-ranked contender, Ilia Topuria. Shortly before that championship melee gets underway, former middleweight kingpin, Robert Whittaker, collides with ex-title challenger, Paulo Costa.

