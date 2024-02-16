Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just one day away from the upcoming UFC 298 pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. night (Feb. 17, 2024) at Honda Center in Anaheim, California. UFC 298 will be headlined by the featherweight title fight pitting reigning 145-pound champion Alex Volkanovski opposite No. 3-ranked title contender Ilia Topuria, a five-round showdown that follows the 185-pound co-headlining contest between former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and one-time division title challenger Paulo Costa.

But before they can fight, they must first weigh in.

The UFC 298 early (and official) weigh ins will stream LIVE from the promotion’s host hotel in the embedded video above beginning promptly at 12 p.m. ET. The festivities are expected to last roughly two hours but could end much earlier depending on how quickly all 24 fighters get to the scale. The promotion will also stage the UFC 298 ceremonial weigh ins complete with fighter staredowns RIGHT HERE live from Honda Center at 8 p.m. ET. Note: California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) affords a one-pound allowance in non-title fights, but championship contests must return the exact weights, no exceptions.

Complete UFC 298 early weigh ins text results below:

UFC 298 PPV Main Card On ESPN+:

145 lbs.: UFC Featherweight Champion Alex Volkanovski () vs. Ilia Topuria ()

185 lbs.: Robert Whittaker () vs. Paulo Costa ()

170 lbs.: Geoff Neal () vs. Ian Machado Garry﻿ ()

135 lbs.: Merab Dvalishvili () vs. Henry Cejudo ()

185 lbs.: Anthony Hernandez () vs. Roman Kopylov ()

UFC 298 Late ‘Prelims’ On ESPN/ESPN+:

115 lbs.: Amanda Lemos () vs. Mackenzie Dern ()

265 lbs.: Marcos Rogerio de Lima () vs. Justin Tafa ()

135 lbs.: Rinya Nakamura () vs. Carlos Vera ()

205 lbs.: Mingyang Zhang () vs. Brendson Ribeiro ()

UFC 298 Early ‘Prelims’ On ESPN+:

170 lbs.: Danny Barlow () vs. Josh Quinlan ()

170 lbs.: Val Woodburn () vs. Oban Elliott ()

125 lbs.: Andrea Lee () vs. Miranda Maverick ()

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 298 fight card right RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 298: “Volkanovski vs. Topuria” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 298 fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.