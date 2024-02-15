She’s back! UFC vet Paige VanZant announces ‘exciting’ return to fighting

OnlyFans may pay the bills, but it doesn’t scratch that competitive itch.

That’s why former UFC strawweight Paige VanZant, who also slung leather at 125 pounds, recently announced her return to combat sports, thanks to an impromptu boxing match that landed in her lap just a few weeks ahead of her 30th birthday.

“I got called by my manager the day before yesterday, and I got offered a fight,” VanZant told MMA Fighting. “A boxing match, and I took it. I don’t know if I can give all the details, I haven’t signed a contract yet. I accepted the fight. I was just really excited. The opportunity was really cool. So it was perfect, eight-week camp, I don’t have that long to stress or overthink, or anything like that, so that’s perfect. It turns out it’s not going to be March 23.”

VanZant has not competed since suffering back-to-back decision losses under the BKFC banner back in 2021. “12 Gauge” has been growing her brand on social media — to great success — and will likely compete sporadically (at best) moving forward.

“After I accepted it, they’re like, you know what, we’re going to move it to [May or June],” VanZant continued. “I heard both dates, so once I have the full information, we’ll be able to release it on the podcast. It’s really, really exciting. Gloves on, it’s just straight boxing. I did think my next fight would be a bareknuckle boxing match, but this opportunity came forward, and I was just like f*** it, let’s go. So I took a fight.”

A date and opponent are expected within the next few weeks.