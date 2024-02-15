Guess who’s getting their own UFC movie about ‘respect’

So ... who’s ready for another UFC movie?

Lupita Nyong’o and Chloe Grace Moretz will star in the upcoming film Strawweight, according to Variety, about a young woman who “discovers her passion for UFC” facing a former champion “determined to reclaim her title by reinventing herself“ with the winner earning the ultimate prize: “respect.”

Strong cast, weak premise — sort of like Road House starring Conor McGregor.

Strawweight will be helmed by The Green Knight producer James M. Johnston in his directorial debut. Former UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas will executive produce and serve as fight consultant. Don’t be surprised to see “Thug” make a cameo at some point during the flick.

No word yet on whether Strawweight will be released on streaming or in theaters.

There was another UFC-inspired movie about MMA fighters seeking “respect” (they even mention it within the first 10 seconds of the trailer) called Fight Valley starring former bantamweight champions Holly Holm and Miesha Tate. That’s probably the bottom rung on the UFC movie ladder.

Bruised, featuring Halle Berry and Valentina Shevchenko, is likely at the top.

Whether that’s good or bad may depend on where you set the bar for movies about cage fighting. I wasn’t in love with Warrior like everyone else seemed to be though I will say Redbelt was a fun watch, simply because of David Mamet. I guess we’ll have to wait and see how Strawweight turns out before passing judgement.

A release date has yet to be determined.