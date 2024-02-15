UFC finally announces its main event! Unfortunately its for the ‘Atlantic City’ card in March

Someone's winning streak will come to an end in AC @Blanchfield_MMA and @ManonFiorot_MMA are headlining #UFCAtlanticCity pic.twitter.com/y8BbgnYtbN

With all the attention on the upcoming UFC 300 pay-per-view (PPV) headliner, or lack thereof, it’s understandable if you forgot about that other UFC main event that is just around the corner.

I’m referring to the UFC Atlantic City card on March 30 in New Jersey, that was originally topped by the welterweight showdown between Sean Brady and Vicente Luque. Unfortunately, their 170-pound contest never came to pass because Brady was injured and never signed the contract.

Sometimes it’s okay to sweat the small stuff (like signatures).

Taking over the five round main event is the flyweight showdown between Erin “Cold Blooded” Blanchfield and Manon “The Beast” Fiorot. Blanchfield (12-1) is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Taila Santos at UFC Singapore back in August. As for Fiorot (11-1), she recently turned away former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas at UFC Paris last fall.

For the rest of the UFC Atlantic City fight card and ESPN lineup click here.