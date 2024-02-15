UFC 298’s Paulo Costa ‘next in line’ for middleweight title shot, not crummy Khamzat — ‘(Expletive) him!’

Paulo Costa is focused on winning the 185-pound title.

But in order to earn himself a second crack at the division crown, currently held by Dricus Du Plessis, “The Eraser” will first have to get past the “violence” of ex-middleweight champion Robert Whittaker when they throw hands in the UFC 298 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event.

UFC 298 takes place this Sat. night (Feb. 17, 2024) at Honda Center in Anaheim.

“After my fight against Whittaker, for sure,” Costa told reporters at the UFC 298 media day. “I don’t see another way different than going straight for the belt after I beat Whittaker on Saturday. I have no other way to go. I think after (I) beat him, when you look at the whole division, you have a couple of guys who fight the way that people want to see, that people like to see the fights going on. It’s me. Beating him, I’ll be the next in the line.”

Costa (14-2) would certainly be in the conversation, but may face stiff competition from middleweight phenom Khamzat Chimaev. “Borz” does not have as many big names under his belt, at least when it comes to middleweight contenders, but the promotion, as well as UFC oddsmakers, seem to be all aboard the Khamzat hype train.

“Of course, everybody knows that I don’t like the guy,” Costa said. “But I don’t think too (many) people take him so serious anymore. He didn’t beat anybody in the middleweight division, top contenders or even Top 15. How can you take this guy serious? He barely could beat Usman on 10 days’ short notice. Usman is a welterweight, he didn’t cut weight to middleweight, and everybody saw that fight.”

Costa was expected to battle Chimaev at UFC 294 but was forced to withdraw due to a gnarly elbow infection.

“I like this beef between countries and two guys,” Costa continued. “But after I beat Whittaker I will not want to hear his name — f*ck him. He needs to do something. He needs to beat somebody at least Top 10 in the middleweight (division). He didn’t yet, and I don’t think he’s capable to do that. That’s my thoughts about him.”

Chimaev (13-0) is currently unbooked.

