Cain Velasquez update: Attempted murder trial delayed (yet again) as attorneys broach potential plea deal

Cain Velasquez was back in court earlier this week appearing before not one, but two judges in regards to his attempted murder trial, which has one again been delayed over a dispute in discovery. The former UFC heavyweight champion is now scheduled for trial setting on April 24, 2024 unless defense attorneys are willing to accept a potential plea deal laid forth by prosecutors.

“I object to further trial setting,” Santa Clara county assistant district attorney Aaron French said in court (via MMA Fighting). “I would like to have a trial date today, but the people are open to continue to negotiate the case with the defense, and if we can reach a resolution prior to trial, then I’m open to those discussions.”

Attorneys for Velasquez have subpoenaed documents from both UFC and Community Care Licensing (CCL). The latter represents the day car facility that was responsible for an alleged “lewd” act, sending Velasquez on a high-speed chase that eventually ended with gunfire on the streets of Morgan Hill, California.

Velasquez, 41, has not competed since a knockout loss to Francis Ngannou back in 2019.