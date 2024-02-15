Alexander Volkanovski is still game when it comes to last-minute bookings.

You’d think after the way his UFC 294 fight against Islam Makhachev went, he wouldn’t be down to accept any more fights without a full training camp. But during promotion for his UFC 298 featherweight title fight against Ilia Topuria, he confirmed he’d be willing to turn around and fight again at UFC 300.

“I’m more than happy to fight in the UFC 300 main event,” Volkanovski said (via Sports Illustrated). “It wouldn’t be a featherweight fight. It would have to be a lightweight opponent, and I’d be more than happy to take that on.”

UFC 300 still doesn’t have a main event, and a lot of wild card fighters are coming out and clarifying their ability to compete on April 13th — which is less than two months away. UFC CEO has said he’d announce the card’s headliner after UFC 298. Which technically makes Volk a slight possibility.

Alexander “The Great” sees a big difference between a UFC 300 turnaround and his last-minute UFC 294 rematch with Makhachev.

“I’d been undisciplined in the months leading up to that, and you’ll never see that again,” he said. “I’m fine with it. A lot of people talk the talk, saying they’ll fight anyone, anywhere. I know I’ll do it. That was a terrible circumstance, the worst in my past 13 years. But I backed myself.”

“I knew I wasn’t ready, but I told myself I’d be the most dangerous I’d ever been because I knew I couldn’t win by decision. There was no way I was going five rounds, so I went for it.”

Related Volkanovski Not Done Chasing Lightweight Gold

That fight ended with Volkanovski getting head kick KO’d three minutes into the bout.

Ilia Topuria has been extremely cocky coming into UFC 298, acting like victory is all but assumed. Alexander Volkanovski hasn’t been as directly vocal, but this statement about fighting at UFC 300 implies he’s confident in an easy win without much damage.

UFC 298 goes down on Saturday February 17th. Keep it locked to MMA Mania for all the news and results coming out of that card, and the post-fight press conference afterward.