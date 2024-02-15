‘F—k Ian Garry!’ Rampage Jackson won’t mend fence with Irish star, brought Geoff Neal on podcast instead

I’m not sure anyone had a small beef between legendary former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight champion, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, and current UFC Welterweight contender, Ian Machado Garry, on their 2024 mixed martial arts (MMA) bingo card.

It’s officially UFC 298 fight week and Anaheim, California is set to play host to the action this weekend (Sat., Feb. 17, 2024). Before Garry collides with his next opponent, Geoff Neal, inside the Honda Center, the pair are due their regular fight week obligations. Thanks to the location, however, there were some extra opportunities.

According to Garry, he was supposed to appear on Jackson’s JAXXON PODCAST this week. That was until he heard Jackson joke around when asked if Garry was a “cuck” on his recent appearance on The MMA Hour. None too pleased by the comments, “The Future” went off on the former champion with a verbal barrage of insults. Therefore, it doesn’t look like he and Jackson will be friends any time soon.

“F—k Ian Garry!” Jackson told MMA Mania. “F—k him. He didn’t come to the podcast. Anybody that knows me, they know I like to joke around and play. I know I got a bit personal but I was throwing him an alley-oop. If he gets paid pay-per-view he should have thanked me for bringing it up.

“I did not even know who Ian Garry was until Sean Strickland brought him up,” he continued. “Here he comes, acting like a damn asshole. So you know what we did? We brought out Geoff Neal, his opponent. Turned out to be an even better podcast. So, f—k Ian Garry. He can kiss my black ass.”

Hilariously enough, Jackson and company did end up getting the No. 7-ranked Welterweight contender, Neal, on the show. The full episode can be watched below.

Related Jackson Wants Rematch With Rashad Evans After Boxing Debut In June

Jackson, 45, is set to return to action for his boxing debut against former world champion, Shannon Briggs, in Qatar on June 1, 2024.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 298 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET (simulcast on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET), before the pay-per-view (PPV) main card start time at 10 p.m. ET (also on ESPN+).

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 298: “Volkanovski vs. Topuria” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.