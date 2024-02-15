Welcome to Midnight Mania!

This weekend (Sat. Feb. 17, 2024), UFC Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski seeks to defend his title a sixth time opposite rising star Ilia Topuria in the main event of UFC 298 from Anaheim, California. “The Great” came up short in his last bout to Islam Makhachev in a short-notice Lightweight title shot, but Volkanovski remains Featherweight king and has never tasted defeat at 145 pounds.

So, with that in mind, why is Ilia Topuria taking photos with a UFC title? This is not a rhetorical question ... why does Topuria have a belt and why is UFC (presumably?) doing a photoshoot with him holding gold?

The short clip above inspires many such questions. Volkanovski doesn’t seem quite as concerned, however, advising Topuria to “make the most of it” because he “won’t have it after” their actual fight on Saturday night. Afterward, the two were about as friendly and respectful as elite competitors can be.

My best guess is that UFC or Topuria want championship photos without his face bearing the damage that typically comes with winning a belt. Alternatively, Topuria is planning a “Road To The Belt” documentary and has advertised himself on Instagram as a “UFC world champion,” so perhaps this is simply “El Matador” continuing to manifest his way to a championship.

Whatever he’s doing, it’s working so far. Topuria is 14-0 at 27 years of age, and he has a great skill set that is trouble for any man at 145-pounds. Volkanovski isn’t just any man, however, which is why this main event is among the most intriguing in recent memory.

Insomnia

No content I’ve found and no snarky comment I’ve written will ever come close to this masterful bit of accidental comedy. Happy Valentines Day!

Is Abubakar the first Nurmagomedov to be released from the UFC?

❌ Fighter removed: Abubakar Nurmagomedov — UFC Roster Tracker (@RosterTracker) February 14, 2024

There’s a conspiracy on Twitter that Ryan Clark was removed from DC & RC because he was ready for Women’s Bantamweight to get the axe. I could believe it. I could also believe that the show was changed because nobody in their right mind was watching DC & RC.

Ryan Clark announces his departure from the DC&RC show



This happens 1 episode after he said the UFC should get rid of Women’s MMA pic.twitter.com/Q7tHo0Rex3 — Casual MMA (@casualmmainc) February 14, 2024

Related Bisping Replaces Cormier For UFC 298

Brendan Allen (allegedly) couldn’t handle the Dricus Du Plessis banter.

Dricus Du Plessis tells the story of how he had lunch with Brendan Allen one time, and he made a joke about his tattoo.



Brendan Allen’s tattoo says ‘2-7’, and DDP jokingly asked “is that your fight record”



Allen responded with “that’s my daughters birthday”



SmashSports pic.twitter.com/OqoCjLxsVz — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 13, 2024

Brothers training together and competing at the highest level under the same banner is always cool to see.

D̶I̶A̶Z̶ B̶R̶O̶T̶H̶E̶R̶S̶



Welcome to the UFC - Aleksandre Topuria!



✍️ Irakli Toidze / Setanta Sports pic.twitter.com/KdKWi5aXIM — Giorgi Kokiashvili (@iHeartGeorgius1) February 14, 2024

It’s now Merab Mania, and we’re continuing to celebrate fight week for “The Machine!”

never forget, merab got revenge on the ice that beat him



merab always settles the score



pic.twitter.com/l0pceUiZnB — ~ ~ (@rpsnMMA) February 13, 2024

Notice how the leg that got kicked is not the one that was injured — ligaments are finnicky.

Dusko Todorovic has torn his ACL and shared the footage of the accident



He was scheduled to fight Edman Shahbazyan pic.twitter.com/njMMxvlyFm — MMA Mania (@mmamania) February 14, 2024

Slips, rips, and KO clips

One of the greatest high kicks in K-1 history.

The Dutch Lumberjackhttps://t.co/h1Wjee84fh — Cerebral Vigilante (@Delisketo) February 13, 2024

Danny Barlow is scheduled to make his UFC debut this weekend opposite Josh Quinlan.

Danny Barlow was a MENACE inside the @CFFCMMA cage. He returns to action this Saturday at #UFC298! pic.twitter.com/heJr96MxgQ — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) February 14, 2024

A barrage of left hooks:

Random Land

A dancing lion.

Midnight Music: Country, 1972

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.