Midnight Mania: Awkward! Alexander Volkanovski walks in on Ilia Topuria wearing UFC belt: ‘You won’t have it after’

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
Welcome to Midnight Mania!

This weekend (Sat. Feb. 17, 2024), UFC Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski seeks to defend his title a sixth time opposite rising star Ilia Topuria in the main event of UFC 298 from Anaheim, California. “The Great” came up short in his last bout to Islam Makhachev in a short-notice Lightweight title shot, but Volkanovski remains Featherweight king and has never tasted defeat at 145 pounds.

So, with that in mind, why is Ilia Topuria taking photos with a UFC title? This is not a rhetorical question ... why does Topuria have a belt and why is UFC (presumably?) doing a photoshoot with him holding gold?

The short clip above inspires many such questions. Volkanovski doesn’t seem quite as concerned, however, advising Topuria to “make the most of it” because he “won’t have it after” their actual fight on Saturday night. Afterward, the two were about as friendly and respectful as elite competitors can be.

My best guess is that UFC or Topuria want championship photos without his face bearing the damage that typically comes with winning a belt. Alternatively, Topuria is planning a “Road To The Belt” documentary and has advertised himself on Instagram as a “UFC world champion,” so perhaps this is simply “El Matador” continuing to manifest his way to a championship.

Whatever he’s doing, it’s working so far. Topuria is 14-0 at 27 years of age, and he has a great skill set that is trouble for any man at 145-pounds. Volkanovski isn’t just any man, however, which is why this main event is among the most intriguing in recent memory.

Insomnia

No content I’ve found and no snarky comment I’ve written will ever come close to this masterful bit of accidental comedy. Happy Valentines Day!

Is Abubakar the first Nurmagomedov to be released from the UFC?

There’s a conspiracy on Twitter that Ryan Clark was removed from DC & RC because he was ready for Women’s Bantamweight to get the axe. I could believe it. I could also believe that the show was changed because nobody in their right mind was watching DC & RC.

Brendan Allen (allegedly) couldn’t handle the Dricus Du Plessis banter.

Brothers training together and competing at the highest level under the same banner is always cool to see.

It’s now Merab Mania, and we’re continuing to celebrate fight week for “The Machine!”

Notice how the leg that got kicked is not the one that was injured — ligaments are finnicky.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

One of the greatest high kicks in K-1 history.

Danny Barlow is scheduled to make his UFC debut this weekend opposite Josh Quinlan.

A barrage of left hooks:

Random Land

A dancing lion.

Midnight Music: Country, 1972

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

