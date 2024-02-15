 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Live: UFC 298 press conference video stream | Volkanovski vs. Topuria

By Jesse Holland
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight press conference for the upcoming UFC 298: “Volkanovski vs. Topuria” ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (Feb. 17, 2024) inside Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

In the five-round main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will defend his 145-pound title against No. 3-ranked contender Ilia Topuria. Shortly before that championship melee gets underway, former middleweight kingpin Robert Whittaker collides with ex-title challenger Paulo Costa.

The LIVE press conference stream gets underway TODAY (Thurs., Feb. 15) at 8 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

WORLD FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., on Sat., Feb. 17, 2024, for the first time in more than two years with its latest pay-per-view (PPV) show. In the ESPN+-streamed PPV main event, reigning Featherweight roost-ruler, Alexander Volkanovski, will defend his 145-pound strap against undefeated surging Spanish contender, Ilia Topuria. In addition, former Middleweight kingpin, Robert Whittaker, will finally square off with mercurial mauler, Paulo Costa, in UFC 298’s co-feature. UFC 298 will also feature the returns of Ian Garry, Geoff Neal, Henry Cejudo, Merab Dvalishvili and so much more!

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 298 fight card right RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 298: “Volkanovski vs. Topuria” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 298 fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.

