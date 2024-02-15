Live: UFC 298 press conference video stream | Volkanovski vs. Topuria

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight press conference for the upcoming UFC 298: “Volkanovski vs. Topuria” ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (Feb. 17, 2024) inside Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

In the five-round main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will defend his 145-pound title against No. 3-ranked contender Ilia Topuria. Shortly before that championship melee gets underway, former middleweight kingpin Robert Whittaker collides with ex-title challenger Paulo Costa.

The LIVE press conference stream gets underway TODAY (Thurs., Feb. 15) at 8 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 298 fight card right RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 298: “Volkanovski vs. Topuria” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 298 fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.