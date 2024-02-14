Sean O’Malley: Sean Strickland’s Sneako beatdown ‘was f—ked up’

From one Sean to another, Sean O’Malley didn’t like to see what Sean Strickland did to influencer Sneako in their sparring session this past week.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight champion, Strickland, returned to the public eye throughout Super Bowl LVIII weekend in Las Vegas. To kick off his appearances, Strickland sparred Sneako inside the UFC Performance Institute (P.I.), which unsurprisingly turned out to be a foolish idea on the influencer’s part.

Strickland, 32, let his inexperienced counterpart strike away early on before he eventually unloaded a finishing flurry to cause some blood flow. UFC Bantamweight champion, O’Malley, didn’t feel good about the whole situation after watching.

“I thought it was f—ked up,” O’Malley said on the TimboSugar Show. “His corner threw in the towel. If someone came in here and wanted me to f—king peck around with him because I’m a professional champ and they want to get a little taste of what it’s like, I’m not gonna — did you see how hard he was trying to hurt him?

“I’m a professional fighter, he’s a professional fighter — they threw in the towel, he clearly quit, he clearly was balling up and [Strickland] was still trying to hurt him,” he concluded. “I don’t know [if it was good for Sneako].”

O’Malley has become a social media sensation in his own right since he rose to fame and became a notable name in UFC. “Sugar” admitted to having some past experiences similar to Strickland vs. Sneako, but clarified it was more accidental when he body kicked someone and they “s—t themselves.”

Unless warranted, don’t expect to see the champion following in “Tarzan’s” footsteps anytime soon.

“I’ve never liked hurting people,” O’Malley said. “If Sneako was talking s—t at all then it 100 percent changes it. If someone is talking s—t then they want to come in and want to spar and I agree then it’s different.

“It depends if Sneako was talking s—t acting like he could do something then it makes it 100 percent okay to whoop his ass a little bit,” he concluded.