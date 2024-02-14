Ladies first! UFC Vegas 89 poster drops for ‘Ribas vs Namajunas’ on March 23

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight champion Rose Namajunas will remain at flyweight for her Octagon return against No. 8-ranked contender Amanda Ribas atop the upcoming UFC Vegas 89 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, locked and loaded for Sat., March 23, 2024 inside APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Now they have an official poster (see below).

Namajunas (11-6) abandoned the strawweight division after her frustrating split decision loss to longtime rival Carla Esparza at UFC 274. Her debut at flyweight yielded similar results, as “Thug” went down on points against French phenom Manon Fiorot.

Ribas (12-4) got back into the win column with a technical knockout victory over Luana Pinheiro at UFC Vegas 82. The Brazilian has struggled to stay consistent over the last few years, alternating wins and losses dating all the way back to summer 2020.

High stakes for both combatants next month in “Sin City.”

UFC Vegas 89 will also feature the middleweight mashup between Edmen Shahbazyan and AJ Dobson. In addition, Mick Parkin and Mohammed Usman collide at heavyweight, not long after Cody Gibson and Davey Grant hook ‘em up at 135 pounds.