Midnight Mania! Dana White blames money, injury for Conor McGregor delay: ‘It’s a different dynamic’

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
Boxing In Riyadh: Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Why can’t the biggest star in the UFC get a fight booked?

Make no mistake, Conor McGregor wants to return to action. His last appearance in July 2021 resulted in a horrific broken leg and loss to Dustin Poirier, and the Irish athlete is ready to move forward. He’s repeatedly called to get booked, yet his return keeps getting pushed back according to UFC CEO Dana White. It’s especially confusing when UFC 300 still needs a main event, and the options are dwindling.

In a recent interview with Kevin Iole, White elaborated further on McGregor’s absence and inability to book a return bout. In short, White laid the delay at McGregor’s feet and blamed his injury recovery and incredible personal wealth.

“First of all, he is coming back from one of the nastiest injuries you can come back from. How long was Anderson Silva out? How long was Chris Weidman out when he did it? The guys who break that bone ... that’s an issue right there, number one. Number two: Conor McGregor doesn’t need the f—king money. When you don’t need the money, it’s not as easy. I mean, Khabib! Khabib doesn’t need the money, and Khabib retired.”

When asked about McGregor’s current fitness and training, White continued “I know he’s training; I don’t know what level of training he’s doing. I don’t know what level of kicking he’s doing right now. I don’t know any of that stuff ... I need to know the guys in a full camp and he’s ready to go. Conor McGregor has a movie coming out, businesses he’s built — it’s a completely different dynamic when you’re dealing with a guy that has this kind of money.”

To answer White’s questions above, Silva returned to action just 14 months after breaking his leg (failing a drug test in the process), while Weidman was out of action for 29 months after suffering nasty complications and multiple surgeries during his recovery. By the time McGregor does fight, his delay will have been the longest.

Furthermore, McGregor has been active in the gym according to his social media posts. Hell, even 18 months ago McGregor was showing off his surgically repaired leg on the heavy bag! Recently, he’s posted some sparring footage, which alongside public demands for a booking, seem to indicate that “Notorious” is ready to fight again.

Any more guesses on the explanation for the delay?

Insomnia

Wow, who could have predicted this shocking development?

After the last two weeks, is anyone eager for more Middleweight main events in the Apex? Why in the world does the UFC highlight 185-pounds so often?!?

The last few years of Khamzat Chimaev’s career, summed up in a meme tweet.

The most entertaining part of UFC 298 fight week has been Merab Dvalishvili, and nobody can tell me otherwise.

Ilia Topuria’s ability to not just deflect but also counter powerful shots opposite Josh Emmett via his shoulder roll was very impressive.

“I want to outlive my children. Of course. 100%” is my favorite.

Terrance McKinney vs. an unranked Lightweight whose fights I don’t really remember ... sounds like a first-round finish?

No respect for papa Volk.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Best time to spin is with the opponent stuck along the fence!

... the ropes work too!

Ian Garry going from amateur debut in 2017 to UFC debut in 2021 is pretty incredible.

Random Land

No, I cannot say that I have.

Midnight Music: Soul, 2011

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

