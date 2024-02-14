James Gallagher, Fabian Edwards return at Bellator 302 on March 22 in Belfast

Bellator MMA’s first event under Professional Fighters League (PFL) ownership is starting to fill out rather nicely. Via a recent press release, PFL announced several new matchups for Bellator 302 — which is set to go down on March 22, 2024 in Belfast, Ireland — including the return of Fabian Edwards, who will face off against Aaron Jeffery in a No. 1 contender bout at Middleweight.

Edwards is coming off a third-round knockout defeat at the hands of division champion, Johnny Eblen, at Bellator 299 (see it again here). Prior to that he had won three straight, securing him his first-ever title shot. Now, the British brawler will attempt to earn another crack at gold. As for Jeffery, he is 3-1 during his time with Bellator, and was last seen defeating Dalton Rosta at UFC 298.

In another title eliminator fight, James Gallagher will face off against Jeremy Kennedy at Featherweight. Gallagher is 5-1 over his last six fights with his lone defeat during his run coming against current division king, Patchy Mix (highlights here). Kennedy, meanwhile, is 4-1 in his last five fights and is out to secure his first major world title. Kennedy has experience on his side having competed under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and PFL banners.

Related Anderson Headlines First Bellator Event Under PFL

Bellator 302 — which is the inaugural event for the Bellator Champions Series — will be headlined by a Light Heavyweight title fight as Corey Anderson battles Karl Moore for the vacant belt. In the co-main event, Leah McCourt will take on Sinead Kavanagh in a Featherweight bout that could have major title implications.

For all the latest PFL and Bellator MMA news and notes click here and here.