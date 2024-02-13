 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video: ‘GOT ‘EM!’ UFC 298’s Henry Cejudo reveals coach firing as troll job — ‘The king of cringe is back!’

By Drake Riggs
Who’s ready for another fight week full of cringe?

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Flyweight and Bantamweight champion, Henry Cejudo, is still in pursuit of a fourth piece of gold. The Olympic gold medalist wrestler will try and rebound for only the third time in his 19-fight career (16-3) when he faces Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 298 this weekend (Sat., Feb. 17, 2024).

Cejudo, 37, has made headlines for the wrong reasons this week as he seemingly fired his longtime head coach, Eric Albaraccin, in front of cameras on the Countdown episode for UFC 298. Well, it was all a prank from “Triple C” and company. Cejudo posted a video that can be seen in the player above, revealing his shenanigans alongside Albaraccin.

The match up between Cejudo and Dvalishvili is a pivotal one within the Bantamweight division. A win for either man could be more than enough to get them a crack at the winner of the upcoming title tilt between the champion, Sean O’Malley, and challenger, Marlon “Chito” Vera, at UFC 299 next month (March 9, 2024).

While Dvalishvili currently rides a divisional record of nine straight wins, Cejudo last took on “The Machine’s” best friend and teammate, Aljamain Sterling, who was the champion at the time of their UFC 288 title fight in May 2023. Cejudo came up short via a hard-fought split decision.

WORLD FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., on Sat., Feb. 17, 2024, for the first time in more than two years with its latest pay-per-view (PPV) show. In the ESPN+-streamed PPV main event, reigning Featherweight roost-ruler, Alexander Volkanovski, will defend his 145-pound strap against undefeated surging Spanish contender, Ilia Topuria. In addition, former Middleweight kingpin, Robert Whittaker, will finally square off with mercurial mauler, Paulo Costa, in UFC 298’s co-feature. UFC 298 will also feature the returns of Ian Garry, Geoff Neal, Henry Cejudo, Merab Dvalishvili and so much more!

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 298 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET (simulcast on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET), before the pay-per-view (PPV) main card start time at 10 p.m. ET (also on ESPN+).

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 298: “Volkanovski vs. Topuria” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.

