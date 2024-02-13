Report: Dana White’s long-awaited UFC 300 main event announcement date finally revealed

The world is waiting and wondering what UFC 300’s main event could be.

All questions will apparently be answered in Anaheim, California at UFC 298 this weekend (Sat., Feb. 17, 2024). Kevin Iole has shared on Twitter that in a recent conversation with UFC CEO, Dana White, he stated that the historic card’s headliner bout will be announced at the UFC 298 post-fight press conference.

After no fun surprise during the Super Bowl LVIII broadcast in Las Vegas, rumors have continued to swirl. Mostly surrounding the Welterweight and Middleweight divisions with the likes of top contenders, Khamzat Chimaev and Israel Adesanya, there’s still been no clear indication of where things are headed.

White recently stated that UFC 300 only has two more fights to be added, which included the main event and something more centered down the list. At present, there are two title fights scheduled: Zhang Weili’s UFC Strawweight title defense vs. Yan Xiaonan and Justin Gaethje’s Baddest Motherf—ker (BMF) title defense vs. Max Holloway at Lightweight.

The current UFC 300 line up can be seen below.

155 lbs.: (BMF C)Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway

115 lbs.: (C)Weili Zhang vs. Xiaonan Yan

155 lbs.: Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan

205 lbs.: Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic

145 lbs.: Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling

185 lbs.: Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage

135 lbs.: Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison

115 lbs.: Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez

145 lbs.: Diego Lopes vs. Sodiq Yusuff

155 lbs.: Jim Miller vs. Bobby Green

135 lbs.: Cody Garbrandt vs. Deiveson Figueiredo