Yair Rodriguez: ‘F—king delusional’ Ilia Topuria’s ‘career will be over’ after UFC 298

Ilia Topuria doesn’t care to make any friends in Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) Featherweight division.

The next 145-pound title challenger is set for his biggest fight to date when he collides with the reigning champion, Alexander Volkanonsvki, at UFC 298 this weekend (Sat., Feb. 17, 2024). Despite having yet to fight “The Great,” Topuria has already labeled himself as the champion and stated that he won’t give any longtime past challengers any more opportunities.

The latter of which, unsurprisingly, doesn’t sit well with Volkanovki’s previous challenger, Yair Rodriguez.

“He’s f—king delusional,” Rodriguez said on The MMA Hour. “He’s not even f—king in the same world as us. Another f—king planet. I’m pretty sure Volkanovski is going to do the first job in f—king him up and then he’s going to have to eat all of these words and everybody is going to be f—king laughing at him, I can assure you of that.

“I never gave a f—k about the guy until he started f—king talking s—t about me,” he continued. “I didn’t really pay attention to him, but this is the name of the sport. You talk about somebody that is better known than you in the sport, and then you start becoming more known. That’s what he’s doing. Let’s be honest about this, because this is not a secret. He will talk s—t about whoever. He’s mentioning [Saul] ‘Canelo’ [Alvarez], he’s mentioning [Conor] McGregor, why do you think he’s doing that? It’s marketing. He will never get to fight somebody like McGregor, he will never get to face somebody like Canelo. Of course not.

“His career will be over after this fight against Volkanovski,” Rodriguez concluded. “He’s been talking so much s—t, saying so many things, and people are going to be f—king laughing at him after this.”

Rodriguez, 31, is happy to have an eventual clash with Topuria if the opportunity presents itself. Ideally, “El Pantera” foresees a win leading to a title shot if he overcomes Brian Ortega in their rematch at UFC Mexico City next weekend (Sat., Feb. 24, 2024). Rodriguez and Ortega’s first encounter saw the Mexican striking sensation walk away victorious via a first round technical knockout at UFC Long Island in July 2022 (watch highlights).

Until then, Rodriguez expects his last opponent to get back in the win column.

“I think he’s going to win,” Rodriguez said of Volkanovski. “But I just think in all the possibilities, the only reason I think Topuria could win is [Volkanovski] won’t be 100 percent. Not mentally, but maybe physically, inside of his head. Who knows what happens after you get a KO. Topuria hits hard. There are several factors. That’s the only thing that I think can affect Volkanovski. He’s really smart, he’s really good. I think he’s a way better fighter than Topuria, and I think he will win.”

