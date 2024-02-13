Video: Dana White storms off Howie Mandel’s podcast, fans don’t react because nobody cares

UFC CEO Dana White is making the media rounds to help promote the upcoming UFC 298 pay-per-view (PPV) event, which takes place this Sat. night (Feb. 17, 2024) at Honda Center in Anaheim, California. One of those stops included the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast on YouTube, co-starring “backwoods hillbilly turned comedian” Ginger Billy.

White was gone in 60 seconds.

“Dana White, you are an amazing guy, I can’t thank you enough for being here,” Mandel gushed. “You are not only an amazing businessman, you are an inspiration, you are a philosopher. The way you do business, the way you conduct your business and your friendships and media ... I’m jealous. But Dana, I can’t thank you enough for being here.”

“Thank you for all the kind words, I appreciate it,” White replied. “I am so f—king tired of doing podcasts. I’m literally done with them. I’m not doing any more podcasts.”

And with that, White got up and walked off.

Maybe this was a staged bit to try and drum up headlines for both parties. Or maybe White was pissed that Mandel was no longer doing his squeaky “Howie from Maui” voice or wearing inflated rubber gloves on his head. Either way, fan reaction was ... well, a non-reaction across the board.

In other stupid news, Sean Strickland wants to become Tik Tok middleweight champion.