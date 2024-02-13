Conor McGregor, Post Malone finally get their own ‘Road House’ movie posters

Amazon Studios today released a new batch of Road House movie posters, designed to drum up interest (or maintain whatever interest already exists) ahead of the March 21 release on Prime Video. Featured cast members include former UFC champion Conor McGregor, recording artist Post Malone, and lead actor Jake Gyllenhaal, among others.

Have a look at the full poster lineup below:

Watch the Road House movie trailer here.

“They’re big shoes to fill, but Patrick was a friend when he was here,” Gyllenhaal told Good Morning America about Patrick Swayze, star of the original Road House back in 1989. “He was always so loving and lovely to me. I take that all to heart in playing the role and there are some things I take from him, but generally we made a whole new movie and I’m really excited about it.”

As for McGregor, he’s expected to make his UFC return at some point later this year.