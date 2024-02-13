UFC fighter live streams his own arrest following tense showdown with police (Video)

Sedriques Dumas live streamed himself getting arrested after talking to the police pic.twitter.com/X1BdEXuwwa

UFC middleweight Sedriques Dumas was arrested on charges of felony battery earlier this week in Florida, following a tense confrontation with Escambia County police. The 28 year-old “Reaper,” hailing from Pensacola, is currently being held without bond.

Dumas streamed his police showdown on Facebook.

His legal trouble may interfere with his upcoming middleweight fight against Uzbekistanian bruiser Nursulton Ruziboev as part of the UFC Atlantic City card on ESPN, scheduled for Sat., March 30, 2024 at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ.

Dumas is scheduled to appear in court on March 5.

Details of the felony battery charge were not revealed at the time of the arrest, first reported by TMZ Sports. The promotion caused a stir when it signed Dumas back in late 2022, as “The Reaper” already had a criminal record that included prior convictions for shoplifting, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and domestic battery.

UFC has yet to comment on Dumas’ arrest.