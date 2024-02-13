 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daniel Cormier removed from UFC 298 commentary team, replaced by Michael Bisping in Anaheim

By Jesse Holland
The UFC 298 pay-per-view (PPV) may sound a little different this weekend in Anaheim.

That’s because former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping will replace ex-heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier for the “Volkanovski vs. Topuria” stream on ESPN+, booked for this Sat. night (Feb. 17, 2024) at Honda Center in “The Golden State.”

Bisping will handle color commentary alongside Joe Rogan and play-by-play man Jon Anik.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Bisping said on his official podcast. “I posted the other day, ‘I’m working with the GOATs,’ and I mean that. When it comes to play-by-play, [Jon Anik] is the man. Joe Rogan invented the role of mixed martial arts commentary. It’s always a pleasure and that fight card, top-to-bottom, is phenomenal.”

UFC 298 is headlined by the Alex Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria featherweight title fight.

Elsewhere on the card, Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa collide at 185 pounds. In addition, Henry Cejudo makes one last run at the 135-pound title, starting with top contender Merab Dvalishvili. Undefeated welterweight phenom Ian Garry also competes against 170-pound bruiser Geoff Neal.

