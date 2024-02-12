Nope! Khamzat Chimaev shuts down UFC 300 rumors - ‘Not fighting in Ramadan anymore’

We can officially count Khamzat Chimaev out of any possible UFC 300 match ups.

UFC's historic upcoming mega-event is still without a main event for April 13, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. A surprise announcement during Super Bowl LVIII seemed like a great idea this past weekend (Feb. 11, 2024), but nothing came of the U.S. football championship spectacle, and fans are still awaiting some big breaking news. Even Conor McGregor attempted to tease the world.

New rumors swirled today (Mon., Feb. 12, 2024) after Ariel Helwani reported on The MMA Hour that the promotion was potentially looking at a Welterweight title tilt between the champion, Leon Edwards, and new No. 9-ranked Middleweight contender, Chimaev (not Belal Muhammad). Visa troubles have been speculated as Chimaev's biggest hurdle for any U.S.-based events, but according to the man himself, that isn't what's stopping him in the specific case of UFC 300.

“I will fight everybody,” Chimaev told MMA Uncensored. “Leon, [Dricus] Du Plessis, anyone, but not [during] Ramadan. I think Ramadan [is during] UFC 300.

“Maybe somebody in Saudi Arabia,” he concluded. “I want to fight there. Not fighting in Ramadan anymore.”

UFC Saudi Arabia was originally planned to take place in the city of Riyadh next month (Sat., March 2, 2024). Ultimately, the promotion pushed the event back with intentions to “blow the doors off” the arena, according to UFC CEO, Dana White (not because the original line up was subpar).

The undefeated 13-0 Chimaev reached a ranking as high as No. 3 at 170 pounds before returning to Middleweight at UFC 294 this past October 2023. In the bout, “Borz” battled the former Welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, to a majority decision win. A title shot was expected for either with a win, but Chimaev has since dealt with injury and health issues.