Conor McGregor refutes Dana White’s timeline for UFC return, claims Las Vegas comeback will outshine Super Bowl

Dana White claims Conor McGregor won’t be returning until fall.

“Hopefully.”

Meanwhile, “Notorious” insists he’s still coming back this summer in Las Vegas, which suggests the International Fight Week card at T-Mobile Arena on June 29. That would make UFC 303 the biggest sporting event in the United States, according to McGregor.

Even bigger than last weekend’s rage-inducing Super Bowl.

“Super Bowl Sunday is one of the biggest sporting days for my friends in the States, second only to the Mac’s return to the Octagon this summer,” McGregor wrote on Twitter. “Good luck to the 49ers and the Chiefs, leave something in Vegas for me.”

Chiefs topped the 49ers in overtime (more on that here).

The McGregor comeback drama has been one of many frustrating non-announcements over the last few months, which includes White’s daily habit of ghosting impatient MMA fans over the UFC 300 main event on April 13, also in Las Vegas.

With any luck, this weekend’s UFC 298 event can keep us distracted for the next week or so.