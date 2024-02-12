Nothing changed.

With just two months to go until UFC 300 on April 13, 2024, fans (and this guy) are starting to get agitated about the lack of a pay-per-view (PPV) main event announcement.

There are big assumptions surrounding the who and when of the blockbuster PPV headliner reveal. One assumption: UFC CEO, Dana White, was waiting for Super Bowl 58 last night (Sun., Feb. 11, 2024) to announce the mega-bout live on air.

That was always a long shot.

White has been increasingly open about the difficulty in signing a main event. There are signs UFC is flailing to pull something together. And the promotion refuses to even leave its Apex facility for “Fight Night”-themed events these days, so do you really think Dana White and Co. would spend $7 million on a Super Bowl commercial?

Still, many fans kept their eyes firmly glued to White’s Instagram account during the big game, waiting for the big boss to surprise them with “insane.” Israel Adesanya vs. Dricus Du Plessis is still the likely bet (if all parties can come to terms). Others dreamed up some wild stuff, like a Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3 announcement.

Instead ... we got nothing! Nada ... zilch.

The only UFC-related content on Super Bowl Sunday was a previously-released Bud Light commercial. And it did not go over well with the fanbase, even though — and we stress this — there was never any promises from UFC regarding a Super Bowl announcement to begin with.

With that in mind, let’s check out the reactions on social media:

Dana White after saying “everything will change tomorrow for UFC 300” and nothing happened pic.twitter.com/AbFRsdsGdS — Homelander MMA (@HomelanderMMA) February 12, 2024

Breaking News: Dana White just announced he will let everyone know the UFC 300 Main Event at UFC 301. #UFC300 — MMA Roasted (@MMARoasted) February 12, 2024

UFC 300 HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT FROM DANA WHITE pic.twitter.com/PQgEULCNFO — Jack Slack (@JackSlackMMA) February 12, 2024

MMA fans watching the Super Bowl waiting for a UFC 300 announcementpic.twitter.com/ai8vLV4Gqc — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) February 12, 2024

When it's almost half time and there's not even a hint of a UFC 300 announcement. pic.twitter.com/Or2SGTdQhk — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) February 12, 2024

“Where is the UFC 300 main event?!!!!!” pic.twitter.com/kg1ETDiMhT — MMA Mania (@mmamania) February 12, 2024

“Maybe the UFC 300 announcement is up next” pic.twitter.com/8XImWv7g2S — Ben Davis (@BenTheBaneDavis) February 12, 2024

No UFC 300 Super Bowl commercial…pic.twitter.com/ZkEi1oF3Y1 — (@DaredevilMMA) February 12, 2024

MMA fans waiting for a main event for UFC 300: pic.twitter.com/lQ45X8tFLM — ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ (@TheArtOfWar6) February 5, 2024

⚡️ Throwback to UFC 200 announcement. Do you think UFC 300 will top this one? pic.twitter.com/6VOvtUGL41 — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) February 12, 2024

I think half of the super bowl views come from UFC fans hoping for the UFC 300 announcement #UFC300 #UFC #SuperBowl https://t.co/nWOTbDvHRb — ASH ATF (@Ashley_Easton14) February 12, 2024

I watched the whole super bowl expecting a ufc 300 main event announcement. I might be slow. — strife (@striiife) February 12, 2024

Michael Chiesa made the mistake of teasing a big UFC 300 announcement, and hey: it was a big announcement for him. He’ll be co-hosting a desk segment on the broadcast. The news was not taken well.

You guys are in for a treat today…

#300 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) February 11, 2024

UFC ROUND UP WITH @FELDERPAUL IS BACK FOR UFC 300. LFG!!!!!!!! https://t.co/VghT2EJz4C — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) February 12, 2024

You belong in prison — Combat Haven (@CombatHaven) February 12, 2024

Dude your getting oiled up — Jon (@mysticmac___) February 12, 2024

We’ll continue to be ready to update you when UFC 300’s main event does get announced.

Eventually ... some day.

To checkout the latest and greatest UFC 300 fight card and rumors click here.