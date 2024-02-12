 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

No announcement! Fans react after UFC 300 main event doesn’t drop at Super Bowl 58

There was plenty of rage and disappointment after the 49ers lost and Dana White didn’t announce UFC 300’s blockbuster main event at Super Bowl LVIII last night.

By Ryan Harkness
/ new

Nothing changed.

With just two months to go until UFC 300 on April 13, 2024, fans (and this guy) are starting to get agitated about the lack of a pay-per-view (PPV) main event announcement.

There are big assumptions surrounding the who and when of the blockbuster PPV headliner reveal. One assumption: UFC CEO, Dana White, was waiting for Super Bowl 58 last night (Sun., Feb. 11, 2024) to announce the mega-bout live on air.

That was always a long shot.

White has been increasingly open about the difficulty in signing a main event. There are signs UFC is flailing to pull something together. And the promotion refuses to even leave its Apex facility for “Fight Night”-themed events these days, so do you really think Dana White and Co. would spend $7 million on a Super Bowl commercial?

Still, many fans kept their eyes firmly glued to White’s Instagram account during the big game, waiting for the big boss to surprise them with “insane.Israel Adesanya vs. Dricus Du Plessis is still the likely bet (if all parties can come to terms). Others dreamed up some wild stuff, like a Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3 announcement.

Instead ... we got nothing! Nada ... zilch.

The only UFC-related content on Super Bowl Sunday was a previously-released Bud Light commercial. And it did not go over well with the fanbase, even though — and we stress this — there was never any promises from UFC regarding a Super Bowl announcement to begin with.

With that in mind, let’s check out the reactions on social media:

Michael Chiesa made the mistake of teasing a big UFC 300 announcement, and hey: it was a big announcement for him. He’ll be co-hosting a desk segment on the broadcast. The news was not taken well.

We’ll continue to be ready to update you when UFC 300’s main event does get announced.

Eventually ... some day.

To checkout the latest and greatest UFC 300 fight card and rumors click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania