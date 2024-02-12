Sean Strickland may have lost the UFC middleweight title last month to Dricus Du Plessis, but he’s the new hot thing as far as social media influencers are concerned.

After lighting up Sneako during a ‘friendly spar,’ the YouTube and TikTok community has a bone to pick with Strickland. Dozens have called “Tarzan” out for being a bully, including one Jake Joseph Paul who offered Sean a million dollars to box. Strickland countered with his own offer: “No cameras, just me and you in the desert.”

If an Influencer gets their ass kicked in the desert and there’s no one there to film it, did it really happen? Not in any way that matters for these folks, so Paul hasn’t agreed to that. But someone else did.

You all wanna see a dead body??? God this is the only thing I've ever wanted.... Please please I never ask you for anything..... please!!! pic.twitter.com/nF7FFrMMDl — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) February 12, 2024

Bryce Hall is a 24 year old YouTuber and TikToker who is best known for being a part of ‘Sway House’ and briefly dating another more popular TikToker, Addison Rae. He’s also one of dudes who followed Jake Paul into Influencer Boxing, losing his debut at a 2021 YouTubers vs. TikTokers event. More recently, he actually won a Bare Knuckle FC fight in August 2023 at welterweight.

Now he hopes to make a name by testing himself against Sean Strickland.

“Ok ... deal ....” Hall wrote in an Instagram DM to Strickland. “Me and you this week.... I’ll give you a location. You can bring a go pro or something... Just me and you. I’m tired of this gym bs....”

“You all wanna see a dead body???” Strickland wrote on X while sharing the message. “God this is the only thing I’ve ever wanted.... Please please I never ask you for anything..... please!!!”

Hall may be more skilled than Sneako, but he still stands no chance against Strickland. After years of watching Jake Paul embarrass MMA by taking on elderly statesmen of the sport, the pendulum may finally be swinging back our way. These social media kids are so thirsty for clout that they’re forgetting to pick on the old and infirmed.

We’ll keep you up to date on whether Bryce Hall follows through on his challenge to Strickland. Even if he doesn’t, it seems like just a matter of time before the next soft internet kid gets Sneako’d by Sean.