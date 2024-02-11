Super Bowl start time, score and live discussion | Chiefs vs. 49ers

The Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl, looking to win it all for the second year straight, and the only thing standing between them and glory are the San Francisco 49ers.

Super Bowl 58 goes down tonight (Sun., Feb. 11, 2024) from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, which just happens to be the home of UFC. Does that mean we can expect to see some mixed martial arts (MMA) figures around the gridiron?

We’d be shocked if it didn’t.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET and fans can watch the show via CBS in the United States (those who don’t get that channel can watch via Paramount+). To bet on Super Bowl 58, hit up Draft Kings’ online sportsbook for all the latest odds and specials right here.

Entertainment for the event will feature Usher in the key halftime show position, while Reba McEntire will sing the national anthem at the beginning of the show. Following her, Post Malone will be on deck to perform “America The Beautiful,” while Andra Day will handle “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

This year’s batch of Super Bowl commercials are going heavy on the celebrities. Indeed, more than 50 percent of ads this year will feature recognizable stars, which makes sense when you’re paying $7 million for a 30-second spot. They’re making bank: you aren’t getting anyone with a name for less than $1 million.

UFC fighters are in the wrong business.

Keep an eye open for Arnold Schwarzenegger, Christopher Walken, Jason Mamoa, Chris Pratt, Martin Scorsese, Scarlett Johansson, Cardi B, and some guy named Tom Brady, among others.

Could there be something involving UFC or UFC 300 announced at Super Bowl 58? Conor McGregor is doing his best (shocker) to steal the massive spotlight. And we’ve already seen the Bud Light Super Bowl commercial featuring UFC CEO, Dana White, alongside Peyton Manning and Post Malone. But there may be another surprise: White has teased that he has to ‘film something’ during the first half of the game.

An announcement of some sort, perhaps?

While you wait for that possibility to amaze or fizzle out, feel free to join in on the Super Bowl 58 conversation in the comments below. It’s just better talking about stick-and-ball sports with fans who enjoy face-punching as well. Use this post as your official live results and discussion thread throughout the big game and keep your eye on the ever-updating UFC / MMA scene reaction post as well.

To checkout UFC’s upcoming schedule of events click here.