Sean Strickland was undoubtedly warned about how life changes for you after you win a UFC title. Fame can be annoying in unexpected ways — for example, “Tarzan” says he can’t even wander around WalMart in the middle of the night any more without getting pestered.

But there’s worse things out there than fans with no sense of boundaries. There’s endless varieties of online influencers to deal with as well, and Sean has had a busy week with them. The latest example of some internet famous weirdo getting in his face? Viral TikTok star Jaykindafunny at Friday’s Power Slap event.

Jay’s claim to fame is getting in people’s personal space and groaning “Chupapi munyanyo!” What does it mean? Well, according to scholars that study this stupid stuff, it’s either nonsense that doesn’t mean anything or an invitation for oral sex. It certainly sounds dirty the way Jaykindafunny says it, which is part of the joke I guess? I don’t know, I’m too old for this crap.

So is Sean Strickland, who reacted to Jay’s “Chupapi munyanyo” about how you’d expect.

“I don’t know who the f— you are, but in a different setting I might hit you,” he declared before walking away.

At some point in the near future, one of these social media sensations is going to catch Strickland at the wrong time and really get hurt. It already happened once this week with YouTuber Sneako, who was silly enough to agree to a sparring session with Strickland.

Strickland is well known for taking inexperienced fools to pound town should they agree to legally tussle with him, and he beat the absolute dogs— out of Sneako, ignoring several towels being thrown in by the YouTuber’s team.

That moment led to a number of other YouTubers (including Jake Paul) crying foul and accusing Strickland of being a bully. We hope for their sake they don’t try to stunt on “Tarzan” now that he’s on their radar.

Sean also had a run-in with musician Machine Gun Kelly at the Power Slap event. Who knows what that’s about, but it’s getting pretty clear that he’s not cut out to be around celebrities he doesn’t respect — especially ones willing to test him for clout.