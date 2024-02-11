LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - There might be an evil twin problem.

Bogdan Guskov scored his first UFC win last night at UFC Vegas 86 (Sat., Feb. 10), when he knocked Zac Pauga out in the first round from inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas (watch highlights!) “Czarevitch” picked up a $50,000 Performance of the Night for his violent knockout.

Since day one of being signed by the UFC, Guskov has been compared to Anthony Smith because of how similar they look. Well, after his UFC Vegas 86 win, he met Smith at the fighter hotel and it was awesome.

Watch it below:

In the clip, Smith asks who is the better looking between the two to which Guskov responds he might be because Smith is older and he is an “old lion.”

What makes the video even more funny is that before the two fighters met, Guskov challenged Smith to a fight during his post-fight interview with the media.

“I have one interesting name for me because on my Instagram people say I look like Anthony Lionheart Smith,” Guskov said. “For me, it is a big, big interesting fight because I respect this guy, he is a real lionheart and he is a top [fighter]. I want to fight with him and when we go to the cage, I show that we are different.”

Guskov is now 1-1 in UFC, only losing to former Light Heavyweight title challenger Volkan Oezdemir at UFC Paris last year.

