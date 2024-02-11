LAS VEGAS, NEVADA — UFC’s head cheese — and self-proclaimed degenerate gambler — Dana White has made his Super Bowl 58-winning pick.

Super Bowl 58 goes down inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, later this evening (Sun., Feb. 11, 2024) as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers to cap off the 2023 NFL season.

During the Power Slap 6 post-fight press conference, MMAMania.com asked UFC’s CEO what his prediction was for the big game, which starts at 6:30 p.m. ET tonight on CBS.

“I don’t give a s—t because The [New Engalnd] Patriots aren’t in it,” White said. “I just think it's hard to bet against [Patrick] Mahomes, [Travis] Kelce, and [Andy] Reid, but I think the 49ers are the better team. I just think Kansas City knows how to win. At the end of the day, whoever wins, wins, I could care less.”

With White being a hardcore New England Patriots fan, it makes complete sense that he wouldn’t really care about the outcome of Super Bowl 58. White — who has been “Bussin’ with the Boys” all week at local casinos — did propose the idea of “Sin City” hosting the Super Bowl every year to NFL Commissioner, Rodger Goodell, this week.

“I was with Roger Goodell this afternoon, and I said to him, ‘You know this is where the Super Bowl should be every year, right’? This shouldn’t go anywhere else,” White said. “The Super Bowl — the World Series, the NBA Finals and whatever else — should be here every single year.

“There is no other city that can compete with this city,” White continued. “It’s the greatest city on Earth. All the big sporting leagues are coming here now. They’re going to have a f—king ping-pong league here pretty soon. Everybody is coming here — baseball, basketball, soccer.

“And they can’t get here fast enough,” White finished. “Why? Because this is the greatest city in the world. We have the best hotels in the world, best restaurants, the best entertainment, the best shopping.”

UFC’s CEO was then asked what Goodell said about his wild idea.

“I don’t know how he took it, but he definitely didn’t disagree,” White said.

