Video: Emotional Joe Pyfer reacts to UFC Vegas 86 main event loss: ‘To all my haters, suck a fat d—k’

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - Joe Pyfer has reacted to his big loss.

Pyfer was on the wrong end of his first UFC main event last night at UFC Vegas 86 (Sat., Feb. 10, 2024) when he lost a unanimous decision to No. 11 ranked Middleweight Jack Hermansson from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas. It was Pyfer’s first loss in the promotion.

A couple of hours after his fight, “Bodybagz” took to his Instagram story to give his thoughts on his loss.

“I just want to say I’m okay, despite how my face looks,” Pyfer said. “I wasn’t rocked. I got punched in the eyeball, I couldn’t see. He did a good job on the calf. I feel like when I lost vision, I failed that round- I lost that round, and then just I couldn’t get it back, and then he did a good job on the calf. To all my haters, suck a fat d—k. I wasn’t supposed to be here anyway. I give it 100% every time, and yeah, we’ll make adjustments, and we’ll come back. Thank you to all my sponsors. Thank you to everybody who supports me. And yeah, good job, Jack.”

Joe Pyfer’s response to his loss at #UFCVegas86 pic.twitter.com/krginPS7PH — MMA Mania (@mmamania) February 11, 2024

Pyfer had his five-fight win streak snapped and his hype train slightly taken off the rails. Nevertheless, he is still 3-1 in the UFC with three violent finishes.

