Aoriqileng transported to Las Vegas hospital for testicular ultrasound following low blow

Following UFC Vegas 86 last night (Sat., Feb. 10, 2024) in Las Vegas, Nevada, company officials confirmed to MMAMania.com that Chinese fighter Aoriqileng was transported to the local hospital following his no-contest against Daniel Marcos. The reason for his hospital visit was for a testicular ultrasound (Victor Henry knows all about that) and a precautionary CT scan of his head and face.

In the second round of his fight with Daniel Marcos, Aoriqileng was unintentionally struck below the belt and after five minutes of recovery, he could not recover, which caused a no-contest.

Aoriqileng’s manager Wang Le revealed to MMAMania.com that the Chinese Bantamweight is doing okay.

“He is ok,” Le said. “The structure of his testicles is ok, but the tubes around his testicles are swollen.”

On top of Aoriqileng being sent to the hospital, two other fighters were transported: Ihor Potieria and Fernie Garcia.

Potieria (21-5) was transported for a precautionary CT scan of his head, face, arms, and legs. “Duelist” scored a win over UFC debutant Robert Bryczek, snapping his two-fight losing streak.

Garcia (10-5) was also transported for a precautionary CT scan of his head and face after getting stopped by Hyder Amil, falling to 0-4 in the UFC.

It is not a rare occurrence for UFC to transport fighters to the hospital for precautionary reasons, especially if the fighters are in a three-round battle full of damage or, in this case, a five-round war.

As of this writing, no results of the scans have been officially released, but stick with MMAMania.com for health-related updates moving forward.

