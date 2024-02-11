Izzy curse?

Super Bowl 58 goes down inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, later this evening (Sun., Feb. 11, 2024) as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers to cap off the 2023 NFL season.

Right in the backyard of Ultimate Fighting Championships (UFC) ... and where Conor McGregor wants to headline whenever he returns to the Octagon.

Neverthless, on Friday — two days before the big game in “Sin City” for the first time ever — former UFC Middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, entered a bet slip with Stake, wagering $20,000 on Patrick Mahomes becoming the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of Super Bowl 58.

If victorious, Adesanya would bank $44,000.

According to “The Last Stylebender” he has other side bets on the big game as well (kickoff start time scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET), but he is keeping those close to the vest.

Checkout the official bet slip below (and his message):

WHO YOU GOT⁉️

I got side bets on this Super Bowl .

But the main bet is what I come home to. pic.twitter.com/WMETO0WMRe — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) February 10, 2024

“WHO YOU GOT,” Adesanya wrote. “I got side bets on this Super Bowl. But the main bet is what I come home to.”

Adesnaya is recovering from mysterious injuries, while also teasing a return for the upcoming historic UFC 300 pay-per-view (PPV) event, which is scheduled to take place on April 13, 2024. The 34-year-old is coming off a shocking 185-pound title loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 293, dropping a lopsided unanimous decision (watch highlights).

Adesanya will look to get back into the win column against the sports gambling Gods.

Good luck!

