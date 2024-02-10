Dana White claims to be working on two more big fights for UFC 300 this April, but that “everything could change” at the drop of a dime.

UFC’s CEO has navigated through “twists and turns” to try and book UFC 300’s pay-per-view (PPV) headliner. White claims to be working on something special to anchor the biggest card of the year, but the promotion has yet to announce anything just about two months out from UFC 300.

However, during a recent appearance on the Full Send Podcast, White revealed that he’s working through some “wild stuff” to try to book UFC 300’s main event. According to White, things have been so chaotic behind the scenes that a documentary could be made about it. He’s working on something special, but everything could change tomorrow.

Check out some of White’s comments below:

Dana White says everything about #UFC300 could change by tomorrow, and he’s working on something special.



He says there should be a documentary made about this if he pulls it off. pic.twitter.com/YcVVzd9Xxc — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 10, 2024

“There are so many twists and turns, and crazy f—king sh-t going on behind the scenes of UFC 300,” White said. “It’s f—king unbelievable. Everything that everybody thinks about UFC 300 right now, literally could all change tomorrow. It’s f—king crazy what’s going on right now.

“We have one more slot to fill mid-level, and then we have the main event,” he continued. “I know what I’m trying to do [for the main event], but what I’m trying to do and what’s going to happen could end up being two completely different things. Unless I completely f—king change everything.”

“It’s fascinating,” White later added. “There could actually be a documentary right now being shot of behind the scenes to build UFC 300. That’s all I’m going to say.”

With Jon Jones officially off the table for UFC 300, there’s a good chance the promotion revisits the potential return of former UFC double champion, Conor McGregor. The Irish superstar claims to be ready to return and is already booked to fight Michael Chandler sometime later this year. It makes perfect sense, but if the promotion was able to bring McGregor back to headline UFC 300, why would it not have booked it already?

This might have something to do with it, but at this point, who cares. Hopefully, fight fans get an answer soon as anticipation builds to find out who will headline one of the biggest cards in UFC history.

Stay tuned.

