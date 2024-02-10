 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bonuses! Dan Ige leads $50K winners with staggering KO finish | UFC Vegas 86

By Dan Hiergesell
UFC Fight Night: Hermansson v Pyfer Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Jack Hermansson checked rising middleweight contender Joe Pyfer last night (Sat., Feb. 10, 2024) at UFC Vegas 86 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, earning a hard-fought unanimous decision win over the former Contender Series standout.

In addition the the middleweight headliner, UFC Vegas 86 produced a collection of knockouts, submissions, and exciting Octagon warfare. Check out some of the highlighted moments below and let us know which one stood out the most:

  • Light heavyweight prospect Bogdan Guskov made good on his sophomore UFC appearance with a nasty knockout finish over Zac Pauga (see HERE)
  • Hyder Amil made a successful Octagon debut by stopping fellow featherweight Fernie Garcia with a vicious second-round TKO
  • Welterweight finisher Carlos Prates followed up his Contender Series TKO with a comeback knockout win over veteran Trevin Giles (highlights HERE)
  • Middleweight contender Rodolfo Vieira set a new UFC record with his fourth arm-triangle choke submission finish, stopping Armen Petrosyan at the end of the first round
  • Gregory Rodrigues scored his fifth Octagon knockout with a blistering TKO finish over middleweight veteran Brad Tavares (watch HERE)
  • Dan Ige returned to the featherweight win column with a sensational first-round knockout finish over Andre “Touchy” Fili

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 86 post-fight bonus winners below:

  • Performance of the Night: Dan Ige
  • Performance of the Night: Rodolfo Vieira
  • Performance of the Night: Bogdan Guskov
  • Performance of the Night: Carlos Prates

For complete UFC Vegas 86 results, coverage, and highlights, click HERE.

